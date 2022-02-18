LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball wallops Limestone for sixth straight win

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team scored eight runs in the sixth inning and six in the seventh to earn a 14-4 home win over Limestone on Wednesday in Hickory. The Bears outhit the Saints 12-5 as they grabbed their sixth straight win to move to 9-1 overall.
On the other side, Limestone remained winless at 0-8. The contest was the fourth straight in which LR has scored double-digit runs, and the Bears have won 35 consecutive games in which they have scored 10 or more runs dating back to 2018.
Brett Eurey led LR with three hits, while Nick Clarno and Luis Atiles finished with two apiece and Wade Cuda, Max Lecroy, Cole Laskowski, Anthony Porrino and Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober recorded one each. Reliever Jackson Reid was the winning pitcher for the Bears after tossing an inning in relief, who started Tanner Moyers for four innings and also used Caleb Cockerham, Spencer Floyd, Kanan Butler and Hayden Gresham for an inning apiece.
After moving to 15-2 all-time against Limestone in Hickory, the Bears host a three-game series against Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) this weekend. The teams will play a doubleheader today starting at 1 p.m. before finishing the series with a single game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
As for Limestone, it hosts a doubleheader against Seton Hall on Saturday beginning at noon before playing a single game at the same time on Sunday.
SOFTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps King during home doubleheader: The Bears won each game of a home doubleheader against King (Tennessee) on Wednesday in Hickory, capturing 6-0 victories in both contests. LR improved to 4-5, while the Tornados dropped to 2-2.
The Bears outhit King 8-2 in Game 1 of Wednesday’s twin bill before outhitting the Tornados 11-1 in the nightcap. That included two hits apiece from Savannah Moorefield and Lora Beth Wood — including a solo home run from the latter — and one each from Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian, Lauren Rakes and Kendall Osborne in the opening contest and two hits apiece from Moorefield, Rackard and Kylee Leonhardt to go with one hit each from Wood, Osborne, Cassidy Wall, Hannah Jennings and Kailey Travis in Game 2.
Rakes moved to 2-1 on the season after earning the win in Game 1, throwing a complete-game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batsman. Meanwhile, Morgan Beeler improved to 2-3 in Game 2 following a complete-game performance in which she allowed one hit and struck out six while issuing no walks and hitting one batter.
LR hosts two games against Southern New Hampshire today at 3 p.m. before hosting a doubleheader against UNC Pembroke on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. On the other side, King will take part in a tournament at Carson-Newman today and Saturday, with games against both Carson-Newman and West Virginia State scheduled for each day beginning at 10 a.m. today and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 85, UVA Wise 70: The Bears defeated the Cavaliers by 15 points on the road Wednesday in Wise, Virginia, moving to 5-1 in their past six games thanks to a 13-0 run in the second half that helped the visitors pull away. T.J. Nesmith recorded his first career double-double for LR with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Nas Tyson had 16 points, seven boards and seven assists and Kevin Kangu had 11 points, nine assists and four steals.
LR (9-15, 8-13 South Atlantic Conference) shot 49.2% (31 of 63) from the field, 42.9% (12 of 28) from 3-point range and 73.3% (11 of 15) from the foul line in Wednesday’s win over UVA Wise (4-21, 3-18). The contest was played at the Cavs’ David Prior Convention Center.
The Bears host Mars Hill on Saturday at 4 p.m., while UVA Wise travels to Wingate at the same time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVA Wise 75, Lenoir-Rhyne 72
The Cavaliers edged the Bears in overtime at home Wednesday in Wise, Virginia, rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter before outlasting LR in the extra session. Brandi Hudson (21 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Maddie Dillinger (18 points, 11 rebounds, three steals) each had double-doubles for LR in the three-point defeat.
Also reaching double figures for LR (8-14, 7-13 SAC) was Hanna McClung, who scored 12 points, pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists. The Bears finished with a season-high 18 steals, but fell to 0-3 in overtime since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
The Bears host Mars Hill on Saturday at 2 p.m., while UVA Wise (10-14, 10-11) visits Wingate at the same time.