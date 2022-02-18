LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball wallops Limestone for sixth straight win

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps King during home doubleheader: The Bears won each game of a home doubleheader against King (Tennessee) on Wednesday in Hickory, capturing 6-0 victories in both contests. LR improved to 4-5, while the Tornados dropped to 2-2.

The Bears outhit King 8-2 in Game 1 of Wednesday’s twin bill before outhitting the Tornados 11-1 in the nightcap. That included two hits apiece from Savannah Moorefield and Lora Beth Wood — including a solo home run from the latter — and one each from Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian, Lauren Rakes and Kendall Osborne in the opening contest and two hits apiece from Moorefield, Rackard and Kylee Leonhardt to go with one hit each from Wood, Osborne, Cassidy Wall, Hannah Jennings and Kailey Travis in Game 2.

Rakes moved to 2-1 on the season after earning the win in Game 1, throwing a complete-game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batsman. Meanwhile, Morgan Beeler improved to 2-3 in Game 2 following a complete-game performance in which she allowed one hit and struck out six while issuing no walks and hitting one batter.