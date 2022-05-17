LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball to make 2nd NCAA tournament appearance

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team has enjoyed a historic season to this point, and the Bears will look to make more history when they begin NCAA Division II tournament play on Thursday. LR is in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001 and for only the second time in the 92-year history of the program.

The No. 4 seed in Southeast Regional #1, LR (44-11) will travel to North Greenville University for a noon matchup with fifth-seeded UNC Pembroke (38-15) on Thursday. The winner will play again on Friday, while the loser faces the top-seeded Crusaders (45-8) at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The three-team, double-elimination tournament will be completed by Saturday and could end as early as Friday. The winner will face the winner of Southeast Regional #2 — second-seeded Wingate (46-8) will host a four-team, double-elimination tournament also involving third-seeded Columbus State (42-11), sixth-seeded Belmont Abbey (34-17) and seventh-seeded Young Harris (38-17) — in next week’s best-of-three Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.

LR has already set a program record for single-season wins by shattering the previous mark of 35. Bears pitchers also have a South Atlantic Conference-record 611 strikeouts in 2022, and LR has won seven games this year against ranked opponents.

The Bears last played UNC Pembroke in the 2017 season finale, defeating the Braves 10-2 in Hickory. But UNC Pembroke won the previous five meetings between the squads.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Tampa 13, Lenoir-Rhyne 11

A year after ending the Spartans’ season in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division II tournament, the Bears saw their season come to an end in the same round Sunday at the hands of Tampa (Florida). Fourth-seeded LR scored three consecutive goals in the fourth quarter to cut a five-goal deficit to two with 3:16 remaining, but was unable to draw any closer as the top-seeded Spartans remained unbeaten at 19-0.

With the win, Tampa improved to 37-1 since the start of the 2020 season, with the only defeat coming to LR (15-4) during last season’s NCAA tournament. The Spartans will host another SAC squad, second-seeded Limestone (17-2), in Sunday’s semifinal round.

LR’s leading scorer against Tampa was Will Canata, who finished with three goals and two assists. Bryce Reece, Toron Eccleston and Tommy Aguilar added two goals apiece, while Evan Voss and Joe Venazio each had one goal and Myles Moffat recorded one assist.

Goalkeeper Noah Johnson totaled 12 saves for the Bears, who never led but did tie the score at 2-all, 5-all and 6-all. Tampa held a 42-40 edge in shots, although LR had a 32-25 advantage in shots on goal.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

