The 16th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team earned three wins during a four-game home series against No. 9 Illinois Springfield this past weekend in Hickory. The Bears swept Friday’s doubleheader by scores of 3-2 and 9-5 and won Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill by a 4-2 final before falling 10-3 in the series finale.

LR is now 6-3 on the season entering today’s road game against Catawba, which will begin at 3 p.m. As for Illinois Springfield, it carries a 1-3 record into Friday’s 10 a.m. game against Northwest Missouri State, a contest that will be followed by a 1 p.m. game against Missouri Southern on Saturday and a 4 p.m. game against Missouri Western State on Sunday, with all three games scheduled to be played at Missouri Southern.

During Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader, the winning pitcher was Braden Houston, who tossed the final 2 2/3 innings and gave up no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks. Michael Allen was the winning pitcher in Friday’s nightcap and Gavin Marley earned the save, while the winning pitcher in Saturday’s opener was Jackson Reid and Spencer Floyd picked up the save. Reid struck out seven and issued no walks while hitting a pair of batters and surrendering two runs on six hits in five innings.

In the first game of the series, LR won despite being outhit 9-4. Tyler McPeak hit a two-run home run, while David Bell added a solo blast and Cole Stanford and Mason Maxwell had singles.

In Game 2 on Friday, the Bears finished with 12 hits, twice as many as the Prairie Stars had in the contest. Blake Bean’s solo homer led the way and he was one of three LR players to record two hits along with Cole Laskowski and Zach Evans, while McPeak, Stanford, Bryce Stober, Wade Cuda, Max LeCroy and Sal Carricato tallied one apiece.

In their remaining win of the series, Maxwell and Cuda each had two hits for the Bears. All four hits were singles, but LR played well situationally as Evans registered a pair of RBI groundouts and Stober also had one to go with a passed ball that scored Bean.

LR was also held to four hits in Saturday’s 10-3 defeat, with a three-run homer from Bean accounting for all of their runs. Stober had two hits, while Laskowski recorded one.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps Davis & Elkins, improves to 7-0: The Bears remained perfect on the season thanks to three home victories over the Senators this past weekend. LR won 8-0 in five innings in the opening game of Friday’s doubleheader before adding an 11-3 win in six innings in Game 2 and winning 10-6 in Saturday’s series finale.

The Bears (7-0) finished with 12 hits in the series’ first game, receiving three hits including a two-run homer from Lauren Rakes, who was also the winning pitcher thanks to a complete-game one-hitter that included 11 strikeouts and no walks. Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian and Kaylan Brown each added two hits for LR.

In the second game of the series, LR had nine hits in support of Morgan Beeler, who threw six innings of three-run (one earned), seven-hit ball with nine strikeouts and one walk. Mardigian, Brown, Cassidy Wall and Lora Beth Wood finished with two hits apiece in the contest.

The Bears capped the three-game sweep by pounding out 15 hits in Saturday’s game. Faith Carrigan earned her first collegiate win and Beeler picked up the save, while Brown and Graleigh Hildebran had three hits apiece to go with two hits including a two-run homer from Talon LaClair and two hits each from Rakes, Rackard and Lauren Jackson.

LR travels to South Carolina for the Bearcat/Fleet Invitational this weekend. After facing USC Beaufort on Friday at 9 a.m. and Lander at 3 p.m. that same day, the Bears take on Concord at 10 a.m. on Saturday before going up against Emmanuel (Georgia) at 1 p.m.

Davis & Elkins (0-3) travels to Tusculum on Saturday for a doubleheader that is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., with a twin bill at King (Tennessee) to follow on Sunday starting at noon.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 73, Tusculum 66: Behind 22 points from Blaikley Crooks and 19 points, five rebounds and four assists from Emily Harman, the Bears snapped a three-game losing streak with a seven-point road victory over the Pioneers this past Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee. Azariah Fields added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds for LR, which improved to 19-5 overall and 9-5 in the South Atlantic Conference prior to today’s 5:30 p.m. home game against Anderson (South Carolina).

As for Tusculum (18-6, 9-5 SAC), it hosts Carson-Newman today at 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tusculum 85, Lenoir-Rhyne 78: The Bears lost for the seventh time in their past eight games on the road this past Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee. Despite getting a game-high 31 points from TJ Nesmith — who also had six rebounds and two blocks and was named the SAC player of the week on Monday — to go with 13 points, seven assists and six boards from Jalen Johnson and 11 points and nine rebounds from Nas Tyson, LR was unable to keep pace with the Pioneers.

Tusculum (11-10, 7-7 SAC) hosts Carson-Newman tonight at 7:30 p.m., while LR (9-14, 4-11) hosts Anderson at the same time.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne 17, North Greenville 6: The Bears knocked off the Crusaders on the road this past Saturday in Tigerville, South Carolina, getting four goals and two assists from Myles Moffat to go with three goals from Will Canata, two goals and two assists from Toron Eccleston, two goals and one assist from Riley Seay, two goals from Ayden Mowry, one goal and one assist from both Bryce Reece and Joe Venazio, one goal apiece from David Bell and Tommy Aguilar, two assists each from Donovan Powell and Jarrett Huff and one assist from Evan Voss. LR (2-0) also received six saves from Nolan Hoffman in goal ahead of Sunday’s game against top-ranked Tampa, which will be played in Savannah, Georgia, and is scheduled to begin at noon.

North Greenville (1-1) hosts Limestone tonight at 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Lenoir-Rhyne takes part in pre-nationals meet: The Bears traveled to Virginia Beach, Virginia, this past weekend for the NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals meet. No team scores were available on LR’s website, but several individuals broke school records.

Jacob Wadsworth posted a program-best score of 5,423 in the men’s heptathlon, which also represents the fourth-best score in the history of Division II indoor track and field. He recorded five personal bests in the seven-part event, including a leap of 7.22 meters in the long jump that set a new school record.

Dario Matau notched a time of 21.21 seconds in the men’s 200-meter race to set a new school record and the third-fastest time in Division II history. He also ran the men’s 60-meter dash in 6.73 seconds to break another program record.

On the women’s side, Kennedy Conner posted a school-record score of 3,297 in the women’s pentathlon and Melody Jones broke the school record in the 60-meter hurdles for the second time this season. Jones ran the race in 8.52 seconds.

LR returns to action on Friday when it visits the University of South Carolina for a meet that will begin at 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lee 15, Lenoir-Rhyne 6: The Bears dropped to 0-2 on the season following a home loss at the hands of the Flames this past Sunday in Hickory. Lee scored 10 of the final 11 goals in the victory, which pushed the Flames’ record to 2-0.

Despite the loss, LR received two goals and two assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, two goals and one assist from Jolan Morey, one goal apiece from Chloe Christensen and Alexa Burghardt and one assist from Kirra Olson. The Bears will look for their first win when they host Montevallo on Sunday at 1 p.m., while Lee travels to UVA Wise at 2 p.m. the same day.

SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne men come in third, women post fourth-place finish: The Bears took part in the inaugural SAC championship meet last Wednesday through Saturday in Charlotte, with the men’s team finishing third out of six teams and the women recording a fourth-place finish. The LR men totaled 1,011 points to finish behind first-place Wingate and second-place Carson-Newman, while the women tallied 881 points to finish behind champion Wingate, runner-up Carson-Newman and third-place Catawba.

The Last Chance Royal Open is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Charlotte and will be hosted by Queens.

MEN’S TENNIS

Mount Olive 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 3: The Trojans slipped past the Bears on the road this past Saturday in Hickory, with LR’s points coming from Zachary Cox at No. 1 singles (6-2, 7-6 over Guilherme Zotin de Oliveira), Connor Gibson at No. 3 singles (6-2, 1-6, 6-1 over Adam Ibrahim) and Rufus Plane at No. 4 singles (7-6, 6-4 over Israel Rodriguez Rojas). Mount Olive moved to 3-2 on the season prior to Tuesday’s road match against Campbell, which will be followed by Saturday’s 1 p.m. home match against Wingate.

LR (1-3 overall) visited Belmont Abbey on Tuesday before traveling to SAC foe UVA Wise on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and nonconference Charleston on Sunday at a yet-to-be-announced time.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Mount Olive 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 3: The Bears fell at home this past Saturday in Hickory, with their only points coming from Evgeniya Pugina at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-3 over Ingrid Montserrat), Alicia Wahlberg at No. 2 singles (3-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Liza Voloshyna) and Evelin Menyhart at No. 6 singles (6-3, 6-4 over Jessica Aylward). The Trojans improved to 2-4 on the season, while LR dropped to 2-2.

Mount Olive was at Campbell on Tuesday before hosting Wingate on Saturday at 1 p.m. and traveling to North Carolina A&T on Sunday at 1 p.m., while LR visited Belmont Abbey on Tuesday before traveling to SAC opponent UVA Wise on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and nonconference Charleston on Sunday at a yet-to-be-announced time.