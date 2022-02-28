LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball sweeps doubleheader, wins nightcap in 13 innings

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team completed its first homestand of the season with 13 straight wins, sweeping a doubleheader against visiting Georgia Southwestern by final scores of 8-3 and 4-3 in 13 innings on Saturday in Hickory. Now 16-1 overall, the Bears have more wins than any team in college baseball regardless of division and are off to the best start in program history.
LR registered 10 hits and two home runs in Game 1, with Luis Atiles and Anthony Porrino notching the homers. Atiles was one of two Bears with two hits in the opening contest, as Brayden Collett also finished with a pair.
Braden Houston (2-0) was the winning pitcher for LR in the opener, tossing a scoreless sixth inning during which he threw 12 pitches. Fellow reliever Joey Cobb (1-1) took the win in Game 2 with two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks.
Matt Mackey forced extra innings in Game 2 thanks to a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning, and the clubs played four more frames as LR’s Henry Cartrett, Spencer Floyd, Kanan Butler and Michael Allen each pitched a scoreless inning of relief before Cobb’s two-inning stint to finish the night. Ryan Healy picked up the walk-off RBI on a grounder to the left side that scored Nick Clarno in the 13th.
LR visits Georgia College on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while the Hurricanes (4-10) host West Georgia on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne wins two games at Patriot Invitational: The Bears knocked off No. 24 West Liberty 4-2 in their first day two game of the Patriot Invitational before outlasting tournament host Francis Marion 5-3 in 13 innings in Saturday’s final contest. Julia Mardigian and Hannah Jennings had two hits apiece for LR against West Liberty, while Savannah Moorefield finished with one.
The winning pitcher in the first game was Brooklin Heavner (2-1), who tossed 5 ⅓ innings of two-run (one earned), four-hit ball with three strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman before giving way to Lauren Rakes. Rakes notched her second save of the season thanks to 1 ⅔ innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and no walks.
Rakes also earned the win in the second contest to improve to 7-1 on the season and help the Bears earn their 11th victory in a row to run their overall record to 13-5. She pitched the final 10 ⅔ innings in relief of starting pitcher Morgan Beeler, allowing no runs on two hits with 17 strikeouts and four walks.
At the plate, Katelyn Rackard tallied three of the Bears’ seven hits against Francis Marion. Neither team scored from the fourth inning until the top of the 13th, when LR scored twice on an RBI single from Moorefield and a sacrifice fly from Kylee Leonhardt.
LR finished the Patriot Invitational with a game against Kutztown on Sunday before traveling to Belmont Abbey on Wednesday for a doubleheader that will begin at 2 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 11 Lenoir-Rhyne 10, Belmont Abbey 6: The Bears kept the Crusaders winless at 0-4 thanks to a four-goal victory on the road Saturday in Belmont. On the other side, LR improved to 3-2 thanks to three goals and two assists from Will Canata, three goals and one assist from Toron Eccleston, one goal and two assists from Evan Voss, one goal and one assist from Myles Moffat and one goal apiece from Joe Venazio and David Bell.
Tommy Aguilar also had an assist for LR, while goalkeeper Noah Johnson finished with 10 saves. The Bears moved to 90-3 all-time when leading after three quarters as they head into their South Atlantic Conference opener at home against Coker next Saturday at 4 p.m.
Belmont Abbey hosts SAC opponent Catawba next Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Newberry 66, Lenoir-Rhyne 61: The host Wolves defeated the Bears in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina, turning a 33-31 deficit at the half into a five-point victory over their SAC foes. LR fell to 10-17 overall and 9-15 in SAC play and will be the No. 8 seed in this week’s conference tournament.
As for Newberry (14-12, 14-10 SAC), it will be the No. 6 seed in this week’s SAC tournament. The Wolves visit third-seeded Tusculum in Wednesday’s opening round, while LR travels to top-seeded Lincoln Memorial the same night. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.
Newberry was led by a game-high 20 points from Quandaveon McCollum, who pulled down eight rebounds as well. Marcus Ford added 16 points and five assists for the Wolves, who also got 12 points and six boards from Devario Sheppard.
LR was paced by 18 points and six rebounds from Nas Tyson, with T.J. Nesmith scoring 17 points and grabbing six boards. Kevin Kangu was also in double figures for the Bears with 16 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Newberry 67, Lenoir-Rhyne 66: The visiting Bears fell short of earning the No. 8 seed in the upcoming SAC tournament after a late foul call that resulted in the game-winning free throw for the Wolves on Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina, ending the season at 11-15 overall and 10-14 in league play. On the other side, sixth-seeded Newberry moved to 12-15 overall and 12-12 in SAC contests as it prepares for Wednesday’s conference tournament opener at third-seeded Catawba, which will tip off at 7 p.m.
The game’s leading scorer was Newberry’s Ericka Wiseley with 26 points and four rebounds, while Giulia Bongiorno recorded 11 points and four boards. Meanwhile, LR put four players in double figures, led by Emily Harman with 20 points, five boards and four assists.
Former Freedom High star Blaikley Crooks finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Bears, who also received 15 points on a career-high five 3-pointers from senior guard Hanna McClung to go with 12 points, five assists and a game-high four steals from Brandi Hudson. LR was up 26-17 after the first quarter, 35-31 at the half and 53-48 through three periods before falling by a single point.