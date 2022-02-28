LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball sweeps doubleheader, wins nightcap in 13 innings

As for Newberry (14-12, 14-10 SAC), it will be the No. 6 seed in this week’s SAC tournament. The Wolves visit third-seeded Tusculum in Wednesday’s opening round, while LR travels to top-seeded Lincoln Memorial the same night. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

Newberry was led by a game-high 20 points from Quandaveon McCollum, who pulled down eight rebounds as well. Marcus Ford added 16 points and five assists for the Wolves, who also got 12 points and six boards from Devario Sheppard.

LR was paced by 18 points and six rebounds from Nas Tyson, with T.J. Nesmith scoring 17 points and grabbing six boards. Kevin Kangu was also in double figures for the Bears with 16 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Newberry 67, Lenoir-Rhyne 66: The visiting Bears fell short of earning the No. 8 seed in the upcoming SAC tournament after a late foul call that resulted in the game-winning free throw for the Wolves on Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina, ending the season at 11-15 overall and 10-14 in league play. On the other side, sixth-seeded Newberry moved to 12-15 overall and 12-12 in SAC contests as it prepares for Wednesday’s conference tournament opener at third-seeded Catawba, which will tip off at 7 p.m.