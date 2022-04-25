LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball sweeps doubleheader to reach 40 wins

The 20th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Memorial at home Saturday in Hickory, winning 14-4 and 3-1 to end the regular season with a program-record 40 wins. The Bears moved to 40-10 overall and 17-7 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Railsplitters dropped to 27-17 and 15-8.

With the victories, which came on Senior Day at Durham Field, LR secured the No. 4 seed in the upcoming SAC tournament. The Bears will face third-seeded Queens on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the double-elimination round of the tournament.

In Game 1, LR outhit Lincoln Memorial 14-6 behind three hits apiece from Nick Clarno and Anthony Porrino, two hits including a grand slam from Luis Atiles, two hits each from David Bell and Cole Laskowski and one hit apiece from Jackson Brown and Ryan Healy. The winning pitcher was Andrew Patrick (8-2) after six innings of one-run, two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, three walks and two hit batsman, while Henry Cartrett, Hayden Gresham and Austin Blevins each tossed an inning in relief.

In the second contest, the Bears finished with eight hits. Bell and Erick Ramirez had two hits each, while Drew Yniesta, Wade Cuda, Hickory High graduate Bryce Stober and Clarno added one apiece.

Austin Edwards pitched all seven innings in Game 2, moving to 4-1 on the year following an 11-strikeout performance. He threw 100 pitches during his time on the mound, giving up one run on three hits with no walks and a hit batsman.

Prior to the opening game, LR honored seniors Healy, Ramirez, Atiles, Clarno, Porrino, Yniesta, Edwards, Gresham, Henry Cartrett, Ben Friebel, Andy Lopez, Luke Henson and Kanan Butler. The Bears finish the season 25-2 at home, by far the most single-season home victories in program history.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 19, Mars Hill 6: The Bears routed the Lions on the road Saturday in Mars Hill, ending the regular season with an overall record of 8-9 and a SAC mark of 6-4 while dropping Mars Hill to 7-8 and 3-7. Suzy Smith scored six goals and dished out two assists to lead LR, which also received four goals from Ellie Campbell, three goals from Kaitlyn Lehman, two goals and six assists from Jolan Morey, two goals from Emilee Foxall, one goal and two assists from Cambrie Cochran and one goal from Alexa Burghardt.

Goalkeeper Teanna Sieben provided seven saves for LR, which earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming SAC tournament. The Bears will host fifth-seeded Lincoln Memorial in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at a time that had yet to be determined as of presstime.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 11 Lenoir-Rhyne 26, Mars Hill 4: The 11th-ranked Bears topped the Lions during Saturday’s road game in Mars Hill, clinching a share of the SAC regular-season title and a bye in the opening round of the upcoming SAC tournament. LR will host either Wingate or Catawba in Friday’s semifinal round.

Colby Lensing finished with three goals and two assists from LR (12-3, 9-1 SAC) during Saturday’s contest, with Jaden Goldstein scoring three goals to go with one assist. The Bears also received two goals and three assists from Kyle Hatcher, two goals and two assists from both Myles Moffat and Evan Voss, two goals and one assist from both Toron Eccleston and Jack Dickinson, two goals each from Kolson Huff and Joe Venazio, one goal and one assist from both Colten McCracken and Tommy Aguilar and one goal apiece from David Bell, Bryce Reece, Dylan Stape and Koby Hatcher.

Jackson Price added two assists for the Bears, who also got one assist from Nate Ashley to go with seven saves from goalkeeper Noah Johnson and one save from Ian Ellis. LR’s Nicco Moriates also saw time in goal.

Mars Hill (4-11, 0-10 SAC) trailed 6-2 after the first quarter, 11-2 at the half and 20-3 entering the fourth period.

SOFTBALL

No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne splits with Carson-Newman

The 23rd-ranked Bears won 2-1 over the Eagles in Game 1 of Saturday’s road doubleheader in Jefferson City, Tennessee, but fell 6-2 in the second game to end the regular season at 36-13 overall and 18-6 in SAC play. On the other side, Carson-Newman moved to 33-15 overall and 13-11 in league contests.

Kylee Leonhardt’s solo homer for LR in the sixth inning of Game 2 was the 191st RBI of her career, breaking the program record set by Sarah Atkins 10 years ago. In addition, the Bears got two hits from Hannah Jennings in Game 1 to go with one apiece from Julia Mardigian and Cassidy Wall.

Lauren Rakes (19-3) was the winning pitcher in the opener thanks to seven innings of one-run, three-hit ball with 11 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter. Meanwhile, Leonhardt’s homer in Game 2 was one of three hits for the Bears in the contest, with Jennings and Mardigan adding one hit apiece.

LR will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming SAC tournament at Lincoln Memorial. The Bears will take on Tusculum in the quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m., with the single-elimination tournament continuing through Sunday.