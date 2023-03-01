The 25th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team won three straight games against Cedarville during a home series this past weekend in Hickory. Following victories of 8-3 and 10-7 during Friday’s doubleheader, the Bears earned a 5-3 win over the Yellow Jackets in Saturday’s series finale.

In Game 1 on Friday, LR (13-4) received three hits from former Hickory High star Bryce Stober to go with two apiece from Cole Laskowski and Cole Stanford and one each from Blake Bean, Mason Maxwell, Tyler McPeak and David Bell. Joshua Lanham moved to 2-1 on the season after pitching seven innings of three-run, seven-hit ball with nine strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman, while Scott Meitzler struck out five and issued one walk in two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.

In Friday’s nightcap, the Bears trailed 7-0 before scoring all 10 of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. A bunt single from Laskowski scored Zach Evans with LR’s first run, while the rest of the scoring came on a two-run single from Stanford, a two-run home run from McPeak, an RBI single from Hogan Stallings and an RBI single from Laskowski that also plated three additional runs due to a fielding error by Cedarville’s left fielder.

Parker Kanupp earned his first win of the season during Friday’s second game, with Braden Houston notching his third save. Meanwhile, Saturday’s series finale saw the Bears finish with six hits — Wade Cuda had two and Maxwell, Stober, Evans and McPeak recorded one apiece, with the latter getting the scoring started with a solo homer in the second.

Bandys High alumnus Andrew Patrick started Saturday’s contest, while Maiden High graduate Spencer Floyd was the first reliever used by LR. Brayden Collett (2-0) was the winning pitcher, with former St. Stephens High standout Gavin Marley tossing a scoreless eighth and Houston picking up his fourth save.

The Bears visit Coker tonight at 6 p.m., while Cedarville (2-7) begins a three-game road series against Charleston (West Virginia) on Friday at 1 p.m. The final two games of the series will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne posts three wins during Bear Bash II: The 23rd-ranked Bears won all three of their games during a home tournament this past weekend, defeating Johnson C. Smith 17-1 in five innings and Lock Haven 6-4 in Friday’s contests before earning a 10-2, six-inning victory over Lock Haven on Saturday. LR is now 15-1 on the year and has won seven straight games entering today’s road doubleheader against South Atlantic Conference foe Limestone, which starts at 1 p.m.

In the win over Johnson C. Smith, LR pounded out 21 hits, led by four hits and four RBIs from Katelyn Rackard. The Bears also received three hits from Alexander Central High alumna Faith Carrigan and two hits apiece from Talon LaClair, Anna Blume and Kaylan Brown, while Erin Lookabill hit a three-run homer and Lora Beth Wood added a two-run shot.

Morgan Beeler (7-1) was the winning pitcher against Johnson C. Smith thanks to three innings of scoreless, hitless ball during which she struck out four and issued no walks. Brooklin Heavner gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of relief.

In the first win over Lock Haven, LR registered 10 more hits and two more homers. Wood had three hits including a solo homer, while Cassidy Wall also had a solo blast to go with two hits apiece from Rackard, Julia Mardigian and Lauren Rakes, the latter of whom moved to 5-0 in the pitcher’s circle following six innings of four-run, six-hit ball with nine strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters. Beeler came on for the final inning as she earned her second save of the campaign.

In Saturday’s victory, the Bears finished with 10 hits and two homers once again. LaClair had two hits including a two-run blast, while Rackard added a solo shot to go with two hits each from Mardigian, Wall and Lauren Jackson and one hit from Brown.

The winning pitcher on Saturday was Beeler, who upped her record to 8-1 courtesy of six innings of two-run, six-hit ball with eight strikeouts and three walks.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne 15, No. 20 Lewis 5: The Bears dominated the visiting Flyers on Saturday in Hickory, with 13 different players scoring for LR as it improved to 3-1 this season. Tommy Aguilar had two goals and one assist for LR, which also received two goals from Joe Venazio, one goal and three assists from Myles Moffat, one goal and two assists from Evan Voss, one goal and one assist apiece from Toron Eccleston, Riley Seay and Jarrett Huff, one goal each from Donovan Powell, Bryce Reece, Kolson Huff, Ayden Mowry, Mason Ickes and Timothy Fritz and one assist from David Bell.

Four players saw time in goal for the Bears, with Rob Pensabene tallying three saves to go with two from Nolan Hoffman and one from Nico Moriates. Cullin Walsh was the other goalie used by LR.

The Bears begin SAC play with a home game against Mars Hill today at 7 p.m., while Lewis (2-1) visits North Greenville on Saturday at 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Francis Marion 1: The Bears knocked off the Patriots at home Sunday in Hickory, bouncing back from a 4-3 home loss to Lees-McRae on Thursday. In the victory over Francis Marion, LR received singles wins from Evgeniya Pugina (6-7, 6-4, 6-4 over Gabriel Karatantcheva), Lucy Whelan (6-0, 4-6, 6-1 over Julie Martincova), Natalie Lutz (6-0, 6-2 over Sophia Hansen), Evelin Menyhart (6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over Camryn Cassetori) and Jessica Fuchs (6-2, 6-1 over Julia Pinto) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Alicia Wahlberg and Whelan (6-3 over Chelsea Seidewitz and Martincova), Pugina and Fuchs (6-3 over Karatantcheva and Kim Venghaus) and Menyhart and Lutz (6-3 over Cassetori and Pinto).

Whelan also picked up a singles win and a doubles win against Lees-McRae to earn SAC Varsity Gems Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors. She and the rest of the Bears (5-4) will return to action today when they host league foe Emory & Henry at 1 p.m.

Francis Marion (3-3) is at Lander on Thursday at 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Lenoir-Rhyne men, women finish second at SAC championships: The Bears’ men’s and women’s track and field teams both posted runner-up finishes during the SAC indoor championships this past Saturday and Sunday at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. The men totaled 156 points to finish behind first-place Wingate (178), while the women totaled 133.5 points to also finish behind Wingate (203).

LR’s Jacob Wadsworth was named the men’s track athlete of the meet as well as the men’s field athlete of the meet, while Bears head coach Kevin Paterson received SAC coach of the year honors for both the men and the women. On the women’s side, LR’s Melody Jones received track athlete of the meet honors, teammate Kennedy Conner garnered field athlete of the meet recognition and Alexis Brown was named the conference’s freshman of the year.

Individual event winners for the Bears during the SAC championships were as follows:

Men’s 200 meters: Dario Matau (21.45 seconds)

Men’s 400 meters: Jacob Wadsworth (48.07 seconds)

Men’s 4x400-meter relay: Marcus Crumpler, Dario Matau, Jacob Wadsworth, Lucas Besong (3:16.23)

Men’s pole vault: Mike Karicher (4.65 meters)

Men’s long jump: Jacob Wadsworth (7.44 meters)

Men’s heptathlon: Philip Stomne (4,854 points)

Women’s 60 meters: Alexis Brown (7.25 seconds)

Women’s 200 meters: Alexis Brown (24.59 seconds)

Women’s 60-meter hurdles: Melody Jones (8.55 seconds)

Women’s triple jump: Holly Kone (11.63 meters)

Women’s pentathlon: Kennedy Conner (3,189 points)

Qualifying participants for LR will take part in the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships on March 10 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

MEN’S TENNIS

Francis Marion 5, Lenoir-Rhyne 2: Following a 4-3 home win over Lees-McRae on Thursday, the Bears were unable to make it two victories in a row as they fell to the Patriots at home Sunday in Hickory. Despite the defeat, LR received singles wins from Vadym Rogynskyi (6-3, 6-0 over Harri Lloyd-Evans) and Patrik Alvestrand (6-3, 6-7, 1-0 over Leonel Gonzalez).

LR (3-6) traveled to North Carolina A&T on Tuesday before beginning SAC play with a home match against Emory & Henry today at 1 p.m. On the other side, Francis Marion (3-4) visits Lander on Thursday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UVA Wise 80, Lenoir-Rhyne 77: Despite a career-high 34 points from Freedom High alumna Blaikley Crooks, the Bears lost a road game at the hands of the Cavaliers on Saturday in Wise, Virginia. Crooks also had four rebounds, four assists and five steals for LR, which dropped to 21-7 overall and 11-7 in SAC play entering today’s SAC tournament quarterfinal matchup at Tusculum (20-8, 11-7 SAC), which starts at 5:30 p.m.

LR’s Emily Harman added 16 points, seven assists, four boards and three steals on Saturday, while Brandi Hudson had 14 points and seven rebounds. However, despite leading at the end of each of the first two quarters, the Bears were unable to hold off UVA Wise (16-13, 7-11 SAC), which won’t compete in the SAC tournament due to finishing outside of the top four in the league’s Mountain Division.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UVA Wise 90, Lenoir-Rhyne 68: The Cavaliers were too much for the Bears at home Saturday in Wise, Virginia, opening up a 35-32 lead at the half before pulling away in the second half. Nevertheless, LR did receive 19 points from TJ Nesmith, 13 from Cooper Fowler, 12 from Nas Tyson and 10 from Malik LeGania.

UVA Wise (17-11, 9-9 SAC) travels to Newberry (19-9, 12-6) in today’s quarterfinal round of the league tournament, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, LR ends the season at 11-15 overall and 6-12 in SAC contests.