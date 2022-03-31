LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball snaps 4-game losing streak

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Following four straight losses, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team bounced back with a 4-1 road victory over Limestone on Tuesday at Founders FCU Stadium. The Bears improved to 27-7 on the season, while the Saints fell to 4-31.

LR outhit Limestone 8-3 behind two hits apiece from Anthony Porrino and Erick Ramirez. Luis Atiles hit a solo home run as part of the Bears’ four-run fourth inning, while Drew Yniesta, Wade Cuda and David Bell also had hits for the visitors.

Joey Cobb (3-1) was the winning pitcher for LR thanks to five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and five walks. Braden Houston, Kanan Butler, Jackson Reid and Ben Friebel were the next four hurlers used by the Bears before Maiden High alumnus Spencer Floyd picked up his second collegiate save by striking out the side in the ninth.

LR moved to 8-6 away from home in 2022, and the Bears are 19-3 when scoring first. LR visits Mars Hill this weekend for a single game on Friday at 2 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.

Limestone visits Carson-Newman for a single game on Friday at 2 p.m. before the teams finish the three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.

WOMEN’S GOLFLenoir-Rhyne ties for fifth at Bearcat Invitational

The Bears tied for fifth out of 22 teams during the Lander Bearcat Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Greenwood Country Club in Greenwood, South Carolina. LR’s Megan Robb was the event’s individual champion with a two-round score of 143 (1-under-par), making her the only competitor in the 116-player field to finish the tournament under par.

As a team, the Bears totaled 615 strokes (39-over-par) to tie fellow South Atlantic Conference member Wingate. Lee University won the tournament with 601 total strokes.

Other individuals competing for LR included Patricia Asensio (tied for 11th; 151), Beatriz Espelosin (tied for 32nd; 157) and Katie Sibley (tied for 65th; 164). The Bears return to action in the SAC championship Sunday through Tuesday at Hartsville Country Club in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Robb was also named the SAC AstroTurf Women’s Golfer of the Week , as announced by the league office on Wednesday. The award is given out bi-monthly, and this is the graduate student from Aberdeen, Scotland’s first SAC award of the season.

MEN’S GOLFLenoir-Rhyne ties for 12th at River Rumble

The Bears tied Tusculum and Lincoln Memorial’s “B Team” for 12th out of 19 teams during the Tennessee River Rumble on Monday and Tuesday at WindRiver Golf Club in Louden, Tennessee. LR totaled 897 strokes (33-over-par) as a team, finishing 35 shots behind host Lincoln Memorial, which won the tournament with a three-round total of 862.

Cole Sutherland was LR’s individual leader with a three-round score of 213 (3-under-par), which allowed him to finish in a tie for sixth. Teammate Matthew Raybould tied for 21st with a score of 220, while Liam Waldron tied for 86th with 231 total strokes, Dawson Walker tied for 87th with 237 and Georg Hartmann tied for 96th with 241.

The SAC championship will be held April 10-12 at Graysburg Hills Country Club in Chuckey, Tennessee.