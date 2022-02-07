LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball shuts out Emmanuel in season opener

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team blanked Emmanuel College 4-0 to open the 2022 season on the road Saturday, outhitting the Lions 11-6 and limiting them to only one extra-base hit. Andrew Patrick was the winning pitcher for the Bears thanks to six innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks, while Jackson Reid, Michael Allen and Spencer Floyd each threw an inning in relief.
LR (1-0) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with their fourth-inning run coming on an RBI single from Scott Meitzler and their fifth-inning run coming on a solo home run from Drew Yniesta. The Bears added two runs in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles from David Bell and Cole Laskowski.
Meitzler, Yniesta and Laskowski had two hits apiece for the Bears, who also got one hit each from Bell, Wade Cuda, Nick Clarno, Anthony Porrino and Hickory High graduate Bryce Stober. The loss was the first of the season for Emmanuel, which fell to 1-1.
The teams played a doubleheader on Sunday before finishing their four-game series today at noon. LR’s first home game is against Barton on Tuesday at 3 p.m., while Emmanuel hosts West Georgia at the same time.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 73, Limestone 65: The Bears notched their third straight win during Saturday’s home game in Hickory, building a 27-20 advantage at the half before outscoring the Saints by a single point in the second half. LR was led by 19 points and four assists from Jalen Johnson, with T.J. Nesmith scoring 13 points and Nas Tyson adding 11 points, four assists and four steals.
Limestone (9-12, 7-11 South Atlantic Conference) got 19 points and nine rebounds from Ben Gahlert, while Isayah Owens had 17 points and Stephen Edoka finished with 12 points and five boards. Both teams play again on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with LR (7-14, 6-12) hosting Catawba and the Saints entertaining Wingate.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Limestone 81, Lenoir-Rhyne 66: The Saints outscored the Bears in three of four quarters on the road Saturday, receiving a game-high 23 points from Reagan McCray, who also had five assists. Limestone also got 18 points and nine assists from Quin Byrd to go with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Kalisha Hill and 13 points and four boards from Reagan Kargo.
Leading LR (7-12, 6-11 SAC) was Brandi Hudson with 20 points, and she also pulled down four rebounds to go with 14 points and six boards from Emily Harman. The Bears host Catawba on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Limestone (12-7, 9-7) hosts Wingate at the same time.