LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball shuts out Emmanuel in season opener

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team blanked Emmanuel College 4-0 to open the 2022 season on the road Saturday, outhitting the Lions 11-6 and limiting them to only one extra-base hit. Andrew Patrick was the winning pitcher for the Bears thanks to six innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks, while Jackson Reid, Michael Allen and Spencer Floyd each threw an inning in relief.

LR (1-0) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with their fourth-inning run coming on an RBI single from Scott Meitzler and their fifth-inning run coming on a solo home run from Drew Yniesta. The Bears added two runs in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles from David Bell and Cole Laskowski.

Meitzler, Yniesta and Laskowski had two hits apiece for the Bears, who also got one hit each from Bell, Wade Cuda, Nick Clarno, Anthony Porrino and Hickory High graduate Bryce Stober. The loss was the first of the season for Emmanuel, which fell to 1-1.

The teams played a doubleheader on Sunday before finishing their four-game series today at noon. LR’s first home game is against Barton on Tuesday at 3 p.m., while Emmanuel hosts West Georgia at the same time.

