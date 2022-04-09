LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball notches 2 victories against UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team picked up two wins during Saturday’s home doubleheader in Hickory, beating UVA Wise 6-5 and 4-0 to improve to 34-7 overall and 13-5 in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears are currently on an eight-game winning streak, and they have won 22 of 23 games played at Durham Field this season.

In Game 1, LR was outhit 6-4 but pulled out a one-run victory after earning 10 walks as a team, including a bases-loaded, game-winning walk by Drew Yniesta with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Wade Cuda had two hits including a solo home run, while Cole Laskowski and Nick Clarno each finished with one hit.

Maiden High alumnus Spencer Floyd (3-2) was the winning pitcher in the opening contest after throwing the final two innings. The freshman right-hander didn’t allow a run or a hit while striking out four and issuing no walks.

The second game saw LR outhit the Cavaliers (13-27, 3-15 SAC) 6-4 behind one hit apiece from Laskowski, Clarno, Yniesta, Anthony Porrino, David Bell and Erick Ramirez, with Yniesta clubbing a two-run homer in the first inning and Laskowski adding a solo shot in the third. Starting pitcher Andrew Patrick, who previously attended Bandys High and Catawba Valley Community College, moved to 7-1 on the season following five innings of four-hit ball with six strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman.

LR visits nonconference USC Aiken on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while UVA Wise travels to West Virginia on Wednesday for two games against Bluefield State College. First pitch between the nonconference foes will be at noon.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne splits with No. 12 Lincoln Memorial

The Bears split a home doubleheader with the Railsplitters on Saturday in Hickory, falling 6-2 in Game 1 before winning the second contest by a 13-3 final in six innings. Hannah Jennings’ two-run homer in the third inning of the opener accounted for LR’s only runs, with Savannah Moorefield, Cassidy Wall and Katelyn Rackard adding one hit apiece.

In Game 2, LR (31-10, 14-4 SAC) pounded out 19 hits, with Moorefield’s sixth-inning grand slam serving as the big blow. Moorefield had three hits overall, while Wall led the Bears with four hits to go with two apiece from Jennings, Kylee Leonhardt, Lauren Rakes, Lora Beth Wood and Kendall Osborne and one each from Julia Mardigian and Rackard.

The winning pitcher for the Bears in Game 2 was Morgan Beeler (14-5), who threw six innings of three-run, five-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters. LR remains at home on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Lander that will begin at 3 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial (32-8, 15-3) travels to Anderson (South Carolina) on Wednesday for a twin bill between a pair of SAC members. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.