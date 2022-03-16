LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball nabs series win at Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team knocked off host Tusculum 8-1 in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday, bouncing back from a loss in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to take two out of three from the Pioneers. The Bears improved to 23-2 overall and 5-1 in the South Atlantic Conference, while Tusculum dropped to 10-11 and 2-7.
Wade Cuda got things rolling for the Bears with a solo home run to open the contest, while Brayden Collett also homered for LR. Drew Yniesta, Luis Atiles, Nick Clarno, Anthony Porrino, Brett Eurey and David Bell added one hit apiece for the visitors, who outhit Tusculum 8-6.
Joshua Lanham (5-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of five-hit ball. He allowed an unearned run and had five strikeouts against three walks for LR, which visited nonconference Barton on Tuesday before hosting SAC foe Anderson for a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
SwimmingBoernigen, McRea participate in NCAA championship meet
Juniors Lisa Boernigen and Micah McRea participated in the NCAA Division II championship meet last week in Greensboro, with the latter earning Honorable Mention All-American honors in the men’s 400-yard individual medley with a 12th-place time of 3:55.05 in the event. Both Boernigen and McRea took part in the NCAA championship meet for a program-record third year in a row.
McRea added a 21st-place time of 54.74 in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke, and he came in 23rd in the men’s 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:48.83. Meanwhile, Boernigen finished 24th in the women’s 200-yard butterfly (2:05.20), 30th in the women’s 200-yard IM (2:05.44), 39th in the women’s 100-yard freestyle (51.85) and 40th in the women’s 400-yard IM (4:35.60).
LR finished 27th as a team, with SAC rival Queens taking home both the men’s and women’s overall championship.
Women’s tennisWahlberg receives weekly SAC award
LR’s Alicia Wahlberg was named the SAC AstroTurf Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for matches played last week, as announced by the league office on Monday. The sophomore from Stockholm, Sweden, is the first women’s tennis player for the Bears to receive a weekly award in 2022.
Wahlberg went 3-0 in singles last week, helping the Bears defeat UVA Wise, No. 16 Newberry and Division I North Carolina A&T. LR entered Tuesday’s road match against King (Tennessee) having won eight matches in a row to move to 10-2 on the season.
The Bears return to SAC play today at Lincoln Memorial. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.