LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball nabs series win at Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team knocked off host Tusculum 8-1 in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday, bouncing back from a loss in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to take two out of three from the Pioneers. The Bears improved to 23-2 overall and 5-1 in the South Atlantic Conference, while Tusculum dropped to 10-11 and 2-7.

Wade Cuda got things rolling for the Bears with a solo home run to open the contest, while Brayden Collett also homered for LR. Drew Yniesta, Luis Atiles, Nick Clarno, Anthony Porrino, Brett Eurey and David Bell added one hit apiece for the visitors, who outhit Tusculum 8-6.

Joshua Lanham (5-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of five-hit ball. He allowed an unearned run and had five strikeouts against three walks for LR, which visited nonconference Barton on Tuesday before hosting SAC foe Anderson for a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

