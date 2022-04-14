LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball nabs 9th straight win

AIKEN, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team extended its winning streak to nine games with a road victory over USC Aiken on Tuesday. The Bears defeated the Pacers 12-5 to move to 35-7 and equal the program record for single-season wins that was set in 2007.

Anthony Porrino finished with three hits including a grand slam for the Bears, while Drew Yniesta had three hits including a triple. Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober added two hits to go with one apiece from Wade Cuda, Nick Clarno, Cole Laskowski, Erick Ramirez and Hogan Stallings, the latter of whom blasted a three-run home run in the final inning.

Joey Cobb pitched the first four innings for LR before giving way to Braden Houston (3-0), who earned the win thanks to an inning of scoreless, hitless relief. Michael Allen, Ben Friebel, Jackson Reid and Caleb Cockerham each pitched an inning as well.

LR’s current winning percentage of .833 is the highest in program history. The Bears return to South Atlantic Conference play on Friday when they visit Carson-Newman for a 2 p.m. contest, while the teams will finish the three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.

USC Aiken (17-20) travels to Young Harris tonight at 6 p.m. before continuing the three-game series with a 3 p.m. first pitch on Friday and a 1 p.m. start on Saturday.

Softball

Lenoir-Rhyne splits with Lander: Following an 8-5 victory over the visiting Bearcats in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader in Hickory, the Bears suffered a 10-4 loss in the nightcap. LR moved to 32-11, while Lander is now 31-9.

In Game 1, the Bears received a two-run homer from Kylee Leonhardt (2-for-3) and a solo shot from Hannah Jennings (3-for-4), while Julia Mardigian added two hits to go with one apiece from Cassidy Wall and Katelyn Rackard. The winning pitcher was Lauren Rakes (16-3) thanks to 6 1/3 innings of five-run, six-hit ball with seven strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter, while Morgan Beeler earned a two-out save.

In the second contest, LR got two hits each from Jennings, Leonhardt, Mardigian and Kory Hammett, with Rackard and Savannah Moorefield notching one apiece. However, Lander outhit the Bears 15-10 and benefited from four errors by the LR defense.

The Bears host two games against Newberry on Friday at 1 p.m. as they wrap up their home schedule. On the other side, the Bearcats travel to King (Tennessee) on Friday for a doubleheader that will begin at noon.

Men’s golf Lenoir-Rhyne finishes eighth at SAC tournament: The Bears posted an eighth-place finish during the South Atlantic Conference tournament this past Sunday through Tuesday at Graysburg Hills Country Club in Chuckey, Tennessee. Queens finished first in the 13-team event with a three-round total of 837 strokes (27-under-par).

LR recorded a three-round team score of 870, with Cole Sutherland tying for 18th with 215 strokes (1-under). Teammate Matthew Raybould tied for 20th with 216 strokes, while Tyler Hashmi tied for 26th with 220, Dawson Walker finished 36th with 222 and Liam Waldron tied for 37th with 223.

Individually, Queens’ Drake Wilcox and Limestone’s Pontus Samuelsson tied for first with 202 strokes apiece.