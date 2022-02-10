LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball moves to 4-1 following home opener

Thanks to a 9-6 win over Barton in its home opener on Tuesday in Hickory, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team is off to a 4-1 start for the first time since 2018. The Bears’ three-run victory came on the heels of a four-game road series at Emmanuel College (Georgia), during which LR won 4-0, 4-2 and 5-4 over the first three games before losing the series finale by a 3-1 final.
Tuesday’s contest was tied at 6-all entering the bottom of the ninth inning before Drew Yniesta singled and advanced to second on a groundout, Wade Cuda walked and Anthony Porrino lifted a walk-off, three-run home run over the right-field fence to give the Bears a dramatic victory. LR outhit Barton (3-2) behind three hits apiece from Yniesta and David Bell, two hits each from Luis Atiles, Cole Laskowski and Nick Clarno and one hit apiece from Cuda, Porrino and Scott Meitzler.
“Just wanted to be ready to go,” said Porrino of his walk-off blast. “Coach Ram (Chris Ramirez) gave me a game plan and I went in there and stuck to it and hopped on the first pitch. It was pretty surreal. I’ve never hit a walk-off before, but I was happy to do it here at LR and be with the guys.”
LR used eight different pitchers on Tuesday, with reliever Braden Houston picking up his first win of the season after tossing two-thirds of an inning. Houston struck out two batters and issued an intentional walk during his time on the mound.
“Awesome baseball game, probably one of those all-time games for me and our players and our coaches,” said Ramirez. “We battled through adversity, thought we had the save at the end, they tie it up, and then obviously Porrino with the big knock at the end to win it in storybook ending fashion.
“We feel like our offense this year is going to be a little more grit and grind, move the runners, that type of thing,” he added. “That being said, when you’re on the barrel, you’ve got a chance to hit the home run, and we did that today. Really proud of how our guys battled.”
Barton scored two runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the ninth, while LR managed a single run in the second before scoring two runs in the third, two in the sixth and one in the eighth before Porrino’s ninth-inning heroics.
LR will be at home for the rest of the month, beginning with a four-game series against Goldey-Beacom that begins with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Friday. The series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday at noon, while Sunday’s single game will also start at noon.
Barton hosts a three-game series against East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania) that is scheduled to begin with a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. The series wraps up with a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader vs. Lees-McRae</&underline>
The Bears kicked off the 2022 season with a home doubleheader against the Bobcats on Sunday in Hickory. Following a 3-1 victory in Game 1, LR defeated Lees-McRae by a 4-3 final in nine innings in the second contest.
LR (2-0) received two hits including a two-run homer from Cassidy Wall in the opener, while Savannah Moorefield, Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian and Graleigh Hildebran — the latter of whom is an East Burke High alumnus — added one hit apiece in support of starter Lauren Rakes, who gave up one run on three hits in a complete-game effort. Rakes struck out 15 and walked four while throwing 122 pitches.
In Game 2, the Bears totaled 11 hits behind three from Rackard, two each from Moorefield and Hannah Jennings and one apiece from Wall, Rakes, Lora Beth Wood and Addison Blair — the latter of whom graduated from South Caldwell High. Morgan Beeler tossed all nine innings for LR, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks while throwing 142 pitches.
LR travels to St. Augustine, Florida, this weekend for the Old Coast Classic, which begins with a 1 p.m. game against host Flagler on Friday at 1 p.m. and continues with two games against both Nova Southeastern (Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.), Saint Leo (Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.).
On the other side, Lees-McRae (0-2) participated in a doubleheader at Carson-Newman on Wednesday before taking part in the Queens Classic this weekend in Charlotte. The Bobcats will face host Queens on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., and they will also battle the University of Charleston on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
<&underline>No. 9 Indianapolis 12, No. 2 Lenoir-Rhyne 11</&underline>
The visiting Greyhounds slipped past the Bears in a battle of top-10 teams on Sunday in Hickory, carrying a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, a 6-3 advantage into halftime and a 10-6 lead into the fourth period before holding off LR’s late rally. Toron Eccleston had four goals and one assist for the Bears, who also received three goals and one assist from Joe Venazio, two goals from Bryce Reece, one goal apiece from Myles Moffat and Mitchell Linklater, two assists from Will Canata and one assist each from Evan Voss, David Bell and Macon Sumner.
Noah Johnson added 14 saves for LR (0-1) in goal. Indianapolis (1-0) was outshot 46-44, but put 26 shots on goal as opposed to 22 for the Bears.
LR hosts North Greenville on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Indianapolis visits Lake Erie (Ohio) on Sunday at 3 p.m.