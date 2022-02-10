LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball moves to 4-1 following home opener

“Awesome baseball game, probably one of those all-time games for me and our players and our coaches,” said Ramirez. “We battled through adversity, thought we had the save at the end, they tie it up, and then obviously Porrino with the big knock at the end to win it in storybook ending fashion.

“We feel like our offense this year is going to be a little more grit and grind, move the runners, that type of thing,” he added. “That being said, when you’re on the barrel, you’ve got a chance to hit the home run, and we did that today. Really proud of how our guys battled.”

Barton scored two runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the ninth, while LR managed a single run in the second before scoring two runs in the third, two in the sixth and one in the eighth before Porrino’s ninth-inning heroics.

LR will be at home for the rest of the month, beginning with a four-game series against Goldey-Beacom that begins with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Friday. The series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday at noon, while Sunday’s single game will also start at noon.