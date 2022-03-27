LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball falls to Catawba in 10 innings

SALISBURY — The 15th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team lost to host Catawba by a 2-1 score in 10 innings on Friday at Newman Park, with the Indians emerging victorious thanks to an RBI single from Zach Miller with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th. Miller also had Catawba’s other RBI on a two-out double in the sixth, while Greg Brown threw 122 pitches in a complete-game effort for the Indians.

Now 3-2 on the season, Brown only allowed three hits while striking out 10, walking two and hitting a batter. His performance helped Catawba improve to 19-11 overall and 8-2 in South Atlantic Conference play, while the Bears suffered their second straight loss to drop to 26-5 and 7-3.

LR used eight different pitchers, while Anthony Porrino had two of the Bears’ three hits. Brett Eurey added the remaining hit on a single that scored Porrino with one out in the top of the second.

The Bears looked to snap their first losing streak of the season when Catawba hosted a doubleheader against them on Saturday. LR remains on the road Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest against nonconference Limestone, while the Indians face Wingate at AtriumHealth Ballpark in Kannapolis at the same time.

Men’s tennis

North Carolina A&T 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 2: The Bears’ eight-match winning streak came to an end during Thursday’s home contest against the Aggies in Hickory. LR’s only singles win came from Connor Gibson, who defeated Ian Pedersen 6-3, 6-4.

LR (10-4) also won a pair of doubles matches, with the team of Rhodri Atkinson and Josh Lazenby beating Esteban Lopez and Vasil Ivanov 6-4 and the team of Patrik Alvestrand and Lewis Scott defeating Pederson and Ethan Baly 6-3. With the victory, North Carolina A&T moved to 9-7 ahead of today’s visit to Longwood for a 1 p.m. contest.

On the other side, LR hosted SAC foe Carson-Newman on Saturday before traveling to Wingate on Tuesday at 2 p.m.