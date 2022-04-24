LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball falls in extra innings

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team held a five-run lead through six innings, but saw its advantage disappear in a 9-7, 11-inning loss to visiting Lincoln Memorial on Friday in Hickory. The Railsplitters scored twice in the seventh, three times in the ninth and twice in the 11th to hand the Bears only their second home loss in 25 games at Durham Field this season.

Despite the loss, LR (38-10, 15-7 South Atlantic Conference) outhit Lincoln Memorial (27-15, 15-6) 13-9 behind three hits including a solo home run from David Bell, three hits apiece from Cole Laskowski and Drew Yniesta and two hits each from Nick Clarno and Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober. The Bears trailed 2-1 after the opening inning before scoring twice in the second, three times in the fourth and once in the fifth.

LR and Lincoln Memorial capped the regular season with a doubleheader on Saturday in Hickory. Both teams will return to action in the SAC tournament, which begins on Thursday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee.

MEN’S TENNIS

Tusculum 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The Pioneers defeated the Bears in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament on Thursday at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina. Zachary Cox was the only winner for LR in singles competition as he defeated Nathan Matsuguma 6-2, 6-3, while the Bears’ doubles team of Rhodri Atkinson and Josh Lazenby beat Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian by a 6-4 score.

The NCAA Division II championship tournament is set for May 17-21 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The Bears (13-8) are hoping to qualify for the tournament, while Tusculum (13-8) is also hoping to earn a spot after falling to Queens by a 4-2 final in Friday’s SAC semifinals.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Wingate 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Bulldogs shut out the Bears in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament on Thursday at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina. Wingate also notched a 4-3 victory over Carson-Newman in Friday’s SAC semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship match against Queens, carrying an 11-match winning streak and a 16-6 overall record into the contest.

LR dropped to 15-9 overall, ending the season with seven consecutive losses.