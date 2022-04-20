LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball earns 8-6 win over No. 3 North Greenville

The 22nd-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team collected an 8-6 home victory over third-ranked North Greenville on Monday in Hickory, avenging a 12-2 loss to the Crusaders on March 20 in Tigerville, South Carolina. The Bears improved to 38-8, while North Greenville dropped to 37-7.

LR clubbed four home runs in the game, with Luis Atiles hitting a three-run homer in the opening inning, Drew Yniesta and Nick Clarno blasting solo homers in the fourth and Erick Ramirez adding a solo shot in the eighth. The Bears outhit the Crusaders 11-5 behind two hits apiece from Yniesta, Ramirez and Anthony Porrino and one each from Atiles, Clarno, David Bell, Cole Laskowski and Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober.

Ben Friebel (1-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of two-run, two-hit relief with seven strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman. Kanan Butler earned a five-inning save, striking out every hitter he retired while issuing two walks and hitting a batter.

LR traveled to Queens on Tuesday at 2 p.m. before beginning its final series of the regular season on Friday at 6 p.m. against Lincoln Memorial. The three-game home set continues with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Track and field

Lenoir-Rhyne women finish first, men take second at Electric City Invitationa

The Bears posted a first-place finish on the women’s side and a second-place finish on the men’s side during the Electric City Invitational this past Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina. The women scored 119 points to finish ahead of runner-up Southern Wesleyan (86), while the men posted 96 points to finish behind first-place Carson-Newman (147).

Individually, the Bears took the top three spots in the women’s 100-meter dash, with Melody Jones recording a first-place time of 11.98 seconds, Emmanuella Kone taking second with a time of 12.16 seconds and Jordan Shealey coming in third with a time of 12.26 seconds. Jones also won the long jump with a leap of 5.63 meters, while Kylie Dahlberg had a pair of second-place finishes (times of 2:17.69 and 4:37.62 in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs, respectively). Janet Kwambai also competed in the 1,500 meters, posting a fourth-place time of 4:42.75.

Also on the women’s side, LR’s Pearl Ballard and Lacey Triplett took second and third, respectively, in the pole vault as each cleared 3.10 meters, while Holly Kone came in second in the triple jump with a mark of 11.43 meters and Olivia Jackson finished second in the hammer throw with a toss of 44.95 meters. Marlesia Walker added a third-place toss of 38.63 meters in the discus throw.

In men’s competition, LR received a second-place finish from Marlin Davis in the 100-meter dash (10.56 seconds), with Trent Davis II adding a third-place time of 10.61 seconds. Meanwhile, in the 200-meter dash, Trent Davis finished third with a time of 21.37 and Marlin Davis came in fourth with a time of 21.52 seconds. Additionally, John Sisson grabbed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.31 seconds.

Posting a second-place time for the Bears in the men’s triple jump was Nick Henriques with a mark of 13.88 meters, while LR’s 4x100-meter relay team grabbed a second-place finish with a time of 41.36 seconds. The Bears’ Mike Karicher and Chris Reichenbach tied for second in the pole vault after clearing 4.40 meters, with Ellis Horton finishing third in the discus (44.41 meters) and hammer throw (46.24 meters) events and fourth in the shot put (14.23 meters). Finally, Josh Wise finished third in the javelin throw with a toss of 51.27 meters.

LR will host its outdoor open on Saturday prior to the South Atlantic Conference outdoor championship meet May 5-6 in Anderson, South Carolina.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Leonhardt named SAC player of the week

Lenoir-Rhyne senior catcher/first baseman Kylee Leonhardt helped the Bears finish 3-1 last week, nabbing SAC AstroTurf Softball Player of the Week honors in the process. The Lincolnton native batted .583 with seven hits in 12 at-bats, and she also posted a 1.417 slugging percentage.

Leonhardt also had nine RBIs, five runs scored and three homers as LR moved to 34-11 overall entering today’s road doubleheader at Wingate, which will begin at 1 p.m. She is the first Bears hitter to earn a SAC weekly honor in 2022, joining LR pitchers Lauren Rakes and Morgan Beeler, who have combined to win four pitcher of the week awards this season.