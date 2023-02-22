The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team hosted a three-game series against Southern Wesleyan on Friday and Saturday in Hickory. Following a 12-4 victory in Friday’s opening contest, the Bears added wins of 15-1 and 16-2 during Saturday’s doubleheader to complete the three-game sweep and improve to 10-3 on the season.

During Friday’s game, LR outhit the Warriors (2-8) 10-6, scoring a single run in the bottom of the second inning before scoring twice in the third, six times in the fourth and three times in the eighth. Tyler McPeak and Cole Laskowski each had two hits, while Blake Bean hit a three-run home run, Cole Stanford recorded a two-run homer and Mason Maxwell, Bryce Stober, Wade Cuda and Max LeCroy each finished with one hit.

Starting pitcher Joshua Lanham earned the win on Friday thanks to six innings of two-run (one earned), four-hit ball with eight strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Meanwhile, Brayden Collett, Roland Thivierage and Chipper McGinnis tossed one inning apiece in relief.

In Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, LR had 15 hits as compared to eight for Southern Wesleyan. The Bears tallied five runs in the second, three in the third, one in the fifth, five in the seventh and one in the eighth, with McPeak finishing with two hits including a two-run homer to go with two hits apiece from Bean, Laskowski, Cuda and Kai Montano.

The Bears also received one hit each from Ethan Smith, Caleb Fluno, Eli Willen, Brendan Holloway and Zach Evans during Saturday’s opener, with starter Andrew Patrick picking up the win following five innings of seven-hit ball in which he allowed an unearned run with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Joey Cobb, Parker Kanupp, Caleb Cockerhman and Cole Bramhall were the relievers used by LR, with each pitching an inning.

The second game on Saturday saw LR outhit Southern Wesleyan 16-5, scoring eight runs in the opening inning before adding four in the second, two in the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Bean had two hits including a three-run homer, while Maxwell and Stanford both had two hits as well.

Tallying one hit apiece for the Bears during the series finale were Fluno, McPeak, Stober, Cuda, Evans, Willen, Hogan Stallings, Sal Carricato, Nathan Kidder and David Bell. Additionally, Jackson Reid pitched the first four innings before Braden Houston earned the win thanks to an inning of relief in which he allowed an unearned run with two strikeouts and one walk and Luke Elmore, Michael Allen, Casey Kruger and Dakota Caughey also tossed an inning apiece.

LR visits top-ranked North Greenville today at 3 p.m. before hosting three games against Cedarville beginning with a doubleheader on Friday at 2 p.m. The three-game series wraps up on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Warriors host Limestone today at 3 p.m. before entertaining Chowan on Friday at 4 p.m. Southern Wesleyan will also host a doubleheader against Chowan on Saturday at noon.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne finishes 3-1 during Bearcat/Fleet Invitational: The Bears are now 10-1 this spring after posting a 3-1 record during the Bearcat/Fleet Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Greenwood, South Carolina. LR defeated USC Beaufort 3-2 in its first game of the event before losing to Emmanuel (Georgia) by a 3-0 final and topping Concord (West Virginia) 10-1 in five innings and Emmanuel 5-4 in eight innings.

The wins helped the Bears move up from No. 24 in the national rankings to No. 23 when the new poll was released this week. For the weekend, Talon LaClair led LR with five hits and Faith Carrigan had four hits including a two-run homer. Julia Mardigian added four hits including a solo homer, with Lauren Jackson also tallying four hits to go with three hits including a two-run homer from Camden Gerland, three hits from Cassidy Wall, two hits apiece from Lora Beth Wood and Kaylan Brown and a two-run homer from Lauren Rakes.

Morgan Beeler was the winning pitcher in all three of LR’s victories, and she also took the loss in the Bears’ lone defeat, giving her a 5-1 record on the season. She threw a total of 16 innings during the Bearcat/Fleet Invitational, striking out 16, walking three and hitting one batter.

The Bears host a doubleheader against Belmont Abbey today at 2:30 p.m. before playing six games at home this weekend as part of Bear Bash II. Following games against Lock Haven on Friday at 2 and 4 p.m., LR faces Johnson C. Smith and UNC Pembroke on Saturday at 3 and 5 p.m., respectively, before facing those same two teams again on Sunday. Sunday’s game against UNC Pembroke will begin at noon, while the contest against Johnson C. Smith is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 14, Montevallo 11: The Bears moved to 1-2 this year after taking down the visiting Falcons on Sunday in Hickory. Prior to the game, LR honored 2021 alumna Alyssa Sack, who died last week.

The win was the 50th for Carlee Buck as LR’s head coach, and it included four goals and one assist from Ellie Campbell — who was later named the South Atlantic Conference’s offensive player of the week — two goals and three assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, two goals and one assist from both Kirra Olson and Jolan Morey, one goal each from Alexa Burghardt, Rylie McGhan, Emilee Foxall and Hannah Shuren and one assist from Chloe Christensen. In goal, the Bears received seven saves from Teanna Sieben in 45 minutes of action and one save from Sally Friesen in 15 minutes.

LR hosts 22nd-ranked Roberts Wesleyan today at 5 p.m., while Montevallo (2-3) is at UVA Wise on Saturday at 11 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 70, No. 7 Lincoln Memorial 59: The Bears knocked off the seventh-ranked Railsplitters at home Saturday in Hickory, getting a game-high 22 points from Jalen Johnson, who also had four assists and four steals. TJ Nesmith added 14 points and Hamilton Campbell had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Cooper Fowler finished with 10 points, 14 boards and three blocks on Senior Day at Shuford Arena.

For his efforts, Johnson was named the SAC’s player of the week for games played last week. The junior from Durham averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals for the week, which also included a 69-60 home win over Anderson (South Carolina).

LR (11-14, 6-11 SAC) caps the regular season with a road game against UVA Wise on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial (25-3, 15-2) hosts UVA Wise tonight at 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne tops Lincoln Memorial, falls at Carson-Newman: The Bears celebrated Senior Day with a 76-67 home victory over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday in Hickory, but lost by an 80-77 final at Carson-Newman on Monday in Jefferson City, Tennessee. LR is now 21-6 overall and 11-6 in SAC play entering Saturday’s regular-season finale at UVA Wise, which will begin at 2 p.m.

In the win over the Railsplitters, Emily Harman scored a team-high 22 points for the Bears as she became the 24th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. She also had five rebounds, while Blaikley Crooks finished with 17 points and Jalen Gathers scored nine points.

Against the Eagles, Harman had a game-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists. Crooks chipped in 14 points and five boards, while Gathers had 12 points and Megan Landsiedel notched 10 points.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne blanks UVA Wise, loses to Charleston: The Bears earned a 7-0 road win over UVA Wise on Saturday in Wise, Virginia, before suffering a 5-2 road defeat at the hands of Charleston on Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia. LR is now 4-3 overall and 1-0 in SAC contests prior to Thursday’s 1 p.m. home match against Lees-McRae, which will be followed by a 1 p.m. home match against Francis Marion on Saturday.

Against UVA Wise, the Bears got singles wins from Evgeniya Pugina (2-6, 6-1, 6-0 over Constanca Azinhaga), Alivia Wahlberg (6-2, 6-2 over Antonella Campodonico), Lucy Whelan (6-0, 6-1 over Emily Syms), Natalie Lutz (8-0 over Lucy Cunliffe), Evelin Menyhart (6-3, 6-4 over Amelia Monteith) and Dawson Clifford (8-5 over Emily Conn). They also received doubles victories from the teams of Whelan and Wahlberg (6-4 over Campodonico and Azinhaga) and Pugina and Lutz (6-2 over Cunliffe and Syms).

In the loss to Charleston, LR received singles victories from Lutz (4-6, 6-2, 1-0 over Flippa Larsson) and Menyhart (7-5, 7-5 over Barbara Balancho).

MEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne shuts out UVA Wise, gets blanked by Charleston: The Bears defeated UVA Wise by a 7-0 score on the road Saturday in Wise, Virginia, but were then shut out by host Charleston on Saturday in Charleston, West Virginia. LR is currently 2-5 overall and 1-0 in the SAC entering Thursday’s 1 p.m. home match against Lees-McRae, which will be followed by Saturday’s 1 p.m. home match against Francis Marion.

In the win over UVA Wise, LR got singles victories from Zachary Cox (6-2, 2-6, 6-1 over Dominik Thuri-Nagy), Vadym Rogynskyi (6-4, 6-2 over Miguel De Rueda), Connor Gibson (6-3, 4-6, 6-0 over Gustavo Marangoni), Joel Hemmings (6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-4), Patrik Alvestrand (2-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Pierre Djaroueh) and Mattias Selde (8-1 over Dominic Hoffman). The Bears also received doubles triumphs from the teams of Cox and Rogynskyi (6-2 over De Rueda and Marangoni), Hemmings and Alvestrand (7-5 over Vanja Vojinovic and Djaroueh) and Gibson and Selde (6-3 over Thuri-Nagyu and Hoffman).

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 1 Tampa 13, No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne 9: The Bears lost to the Spartans in a top-three matchup that was played at a neutral site on Sunday in Savannah, Georgia. Despite the defeat, LR got three goals from Toron Eccleston, two goals and one assist from Bryce Reece, two goals from Evan Voss, one goal and two assists from Joe Venazio, one goal and one assist from Myles Moffat, one assist each from Will Canata and Jarrett Huff and 10 saves from Nolan Hoffman in goal.

LR (2-1) hosts Lewis on Saturday at noon, while Tampa (4-0) has a home game against Frostburg State scheduled for March 4 at 1 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Lenoir-Rhyne competes at South Carolina Indoor Open: The Bears sent athletes from both their men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams to the University of South Carolina on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. LR posted several top-10 finishes, which were as follows:

Men’s Top-10 Finishers:

• One-Mile Run: Noah Julian, first (4:34.39); Jon Lakeman, second (4:37.56)

• 200-Meter Dash: Trent Davis II, second (21.23 seconds); Jacob Wadsworth, fourth (21.62 seconds); John Sisson, sixth (21.86 seconds)

• 60-Meter Dash: Trent Davis II, first (6.75 seconds); Royce Turner Jr., eighth (6.96 seconds)

• 3,000-Meter Run: Jacob Parkinson, third (8:31.30)

• 800-Meter Run: Leo Martinez, ninth (2:00.13)

• Weight Throw: Ellis Horton, seventh (15.40 meters)

• Shot Put: Dalton Hatley, fourth (15.12 meters); Ellis Horton, eighth (14.02 meters)

• Pole Vault: Mike Karicher, fourth (4.40 meters); Noah Rhodes, seventh (4.10 meters)

Women’s Top-10 Finishers:

• Shot Put: Olivia Jackson, seventh (11.33 meters)

• Weight Throw: Olivia Jackson, 10th (13.89 meters)

• Pole Vault: Pearl Ballard, seventh (3.20 meters); Stacie Jorgensen, 10th (3.00 meters)

• High Jump: Miranda Marr, seventh (1.45 meters)

LR will participate in the SAC Indoor Championships on Saturday and Sunday in Winston-Salem. Saturday’s action begins at noon, with Sunday’s competition set to start at 10 a.m.