LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball breaks program record for single-season wins

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The 21st-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team made history on Friday, topping host Carson-Newman 14-6 in Game 1 of a doubleheader for its 36th win of the season, the most single-season victories in the 92-year history of the program. The Bears lost 6-0 in Game 2 to move their record to 36-8 overall and 14-6 in South Atlantic Conference play.

LR finished with 18 hits in Game 1, three of which were home runs. Wade Cuda had three hits including a homer, while Cole Laskowski and Nick Clarno also recorded three hits apiece. Additionally, Drew Yniesta had two hits including a homer to go with two hits each from Anthony Porrino, David Bell and Erick Ramirez and one hit — a homer — from Luis Atiles.

Joshua Lanham (9-1) was Game 1’s winning pitcher thanks to six innings of five-run, nine-hit ball with three strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Henry Cartrett, Ben Friebel and Tanner Moyers each pitched an inning of relief for the Bears, who earned their 14th road victory in 2022.

In Game 2, the Bears were held to five hits, getting one apiece with Yniesta, Clarno, Atiles, Porrino and Bell. LR was shut out for the first time this season and for the first time since a 5-0 home loss to Coker on April 13, 2021.

Despite the Game 2 loss, LR’s pitching staff broke the SAC record for most strikeouts in a season, surpassing 500 for the year.

The teams finished their three-game series on Saturday before LR returns home on Monday for a nonconference matchup with sixth-ranked North Greenville. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

On the other side, the Eagles (25-19, 10-9 SAC) travel to nonconference Young Harris on Monday at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader vs. Newberry

The Bears defeated the Wolves twice during a home doubleheader on Friday in Hickory, winning a pair of five-inning affairs. Following a 10-2 victory in Game 1, LR took the second contest by an 11-2 final.

LR (34-11, 16-4 SAC) totaled eight home runs during the twin bill, receiving two apiece from Kylee Leonhardt and Cassidy Wall to go with one each from Lauren Rakes, Julia Mardigian, Savannah Moorefield and Lora Beth Wood. Of the Bears’ 12 hits in the opening contest, two apiece came from Wall, Rakes, Wood and Hannah Jennings and one each came from Moorefield, Leonhardt, Mardigian and Katelyn Rackard.

In Game 2, LR received three hits from Moorefield, two from Leonhardt and one each from Wall, Wood, Rackard and Kendall Osborne. Rakes (17-3) earned the win in the first game thanks to five innings of two-run, three-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and two walks, while Morgan Beeler (15-7) was the winning pitcher in the second contest following five innings of two-run, four-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Following their 10th straight home victory over Newberry (30-16, 11-11), the Bears visit Wingate on Wednesday for a twin bill that will begin at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Wolves host two games against nonconference Claflin (South Carolina) starting on Tuesday at 4 p.m.