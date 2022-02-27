LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball beats Hurricanes, moves to 11-0 at home

Former Bandys High standout Andrew Patrick struck out a season-high 11 batters as the 24th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team defeated visiting Georgia Southwestern 8-5 on Friday in Hickory. The win moved the Bears to 14-1 on the season, equaling their best start since 1952 when they also won 14 of their first 15 games.

Patrick (4-0) earned the win thanks to six innings of three-run, two-hit ball during which he threw 103 pitches. Ben Friebel picked up his second save courtesy of a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two and issuing one walk.

At the plate, LR received three hits apiece from Cole Laskowski and Nick Clarno, while Wade Cuda added two hits. Drew Yniesta blasted a two-run home run in the first inning, with Luis Atiles, Anthony Porrino and David Bell also recording one hit each.

LR hosted a doubleheader against Georgia Southwestern (4-8) on Saturday before visiting Georgia College on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while the Hurricanes host West Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Bears entered Saturday’s twin bill with 11 straight wins, all at home.

