LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball beats Hurricanes, moves to 11-0 at home

Former Bandys High standout Andrew Patrick struck out a season-high 11 batters as the 24th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team defeated visiting Georgia Southwestern 8-5 on Friday in Hickory. The win moved the Bears to 14-1 on the season, equaling their best start since 1952 when they also won 14 of their first 15 games.
Patrick (4-0) earned the win thanks to six innings of three-run, two-hit ball during which he threw 103 pitches. Ben Friebel picked up his second save courtesy of a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two and issuing one walk.
At the plate, LR received three hits apiece from Cole Laskowski and Nick Clarno, while Wade Cuda added two hits. Drew Yniesta blasted a two-run home run in the first inning, with Luis Atiles, Anthony Porrino and David Bell also recording one hit each.
LR hosted a doubleheader against Georgia Southwestern (4-8) on Saturday before visiting Georgia College on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while the Hurricanes host West Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Bears entered Saturday’s twin bill with 11 straight wins, all at home.
Women’s lacrosse
No. 8 Rollins 18, Lenoir-Rhyne 6: The Tars took down the Bears during LR’s home opener on Friday in Hickory, scoring seven of the first eight goals as they improved to 2-0 on the season while dropping the Bears to 1-2. Suzy Smith scored two goals for LR in the contest, with teammates Emilee Foxall , Kaitlyn Lehman, Jolan Morey and Chloe Christensen notching one goal apiece.
Lehman also had an assist for LR, as did Kaitlyn Cavanaugh. The Bears host Gannon on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while Rollins visits No. 13 Limestone today at 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Kutztown 3: LR nabbed its ninth straight victory on the opening day of the Patriot Invitational Friday in Florence, South Carolina. Kylee Leonhardt’s 43rd career homer broke a 3-all tie in the top of the seventh inning before Hannah Jennings recorded an RBI single and LR held on for a two-run win.
LR moved to 11-5 overall after getting three hits from Lauren Rakes, who also improved to 6-1 in the pitcher’s circle after tossing seven innings of three-run (two earned), seven-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks. Leonhardt and Cassidy Wall added two hits apiece, while Jennings, Savannah Moorefield, Katelyn Rackard and Julia Mardigian each finished with one hit.
LR faced No. 24 West Liberty and Patriot Invitational host Francis Marion on Saturday before facing Kutztown (2-2) again today at 10 a.m.