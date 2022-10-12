LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Athletes honored in football, soccer, swimming

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced its weekly award winners for athletic events held last week. Lenoir-Rhyne football players Sean White and Ryan Carter were named the offensive and special teams players of the week, respectively, while women’s soccer player Elin Hansson also received offensive player of the week recognition and women’s swimmer Lisa Boernigen earned swimmer of the week honors.

A sophomore from Sarasota, Florida, White completed 17 of 22 (77.3%) passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns in the 14th-ranked Bears’ 51-30 win over Limestone on Saturday. He also had three carries for 9 yards and an additional score while tying an NCAA-era record for the most TD passes in a game at LR.

Additionally, Carter had 129 kickoff return yards on three returns including a 95-yard return for a TD. The senior from Ringgold, Georgia, was also LR’s leading receiver with 56 yards on a pair of catches.

A freshman from Halmstad, Sweden, Hansson had two goals and three assists for seven points in LR’s victories over Emory & Henry and Carson-Newman last week. She scored a goal and had two assists in a 7-0 win over Emory & Henry before adding a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Carson-Newman.

As for Beornigen, she won four individual events for the Bears during the season-opening Guilford Invitational. The senior from Munchen, Germany, posted a winning time of 59.56 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, a first-place time of 54.62 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, a winning time of 25.56 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and a first-place time of 1:59.10 in the 200-yard freestyle. Boernigen was also part of two winning relay teams as she helped LR finish first in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Bears picked third in inaugural SAC preseason polls

Lenoir-Rhyne was chosen to finish third in both men’s and women’s swimming in the inaugural SAC preseason polls. This will be the first year the SAC has sponsored swimming as a championship sport, with LR, Wingate, Carson-Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry and Mars Hill set to have teams after previously competing in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference.

Wingate was chosen as the favorite to win the men’s swimming championship, earning 25 points and five first-place votes. Carson-Newman finished second with 21 points and a first-place vote, while LR placed third with 17 points, Catawba finished fourth with 13 points and Mars Hill and Emory & Henry tied for fifth with seven points apiece.

Wingate was also picked to win the women’s swimming championship after totaling 24 points and four first-place votes, while Carson-Newman came in second with 22 points and two first-place votes, LR placed third with 17 points, Catawba finished fourth with 13 points and Mars Hill and Emory & Henry tied for fifth with seven points each.

The SAC also released its “Swimmers to Watch” lists, with the Bears’ Micah McRea, Nathan McCormick and Renato Herran chosen on the men’s side. On the women’s side, Lisa Boernigen, Elizabeth Bowman and Ella Penny were recognized.