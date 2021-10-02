LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Acton’s hat trick helps L-R women’s soccer blank Lincoln Memorial

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team shut out visiting Lincoln Memorial by a 4-0 final on Saturday in Hickory. Ria Acton scored three goals for her first career hat trick, while goalkeeper Grayson Cameron made four saves for her fourth clean sheet of the season.
Acton’s first goal came on a free kick from 25 yards out in the 42nd minute, while she assisted on Evan O’Leary’s goal to give L-R (6-1-2, 4-0 South Atlantic Conference) a 2-0 lead just 38 seconds into the second half. Acton found the back of the net on another free kick in the 55th, and she scored again in the 63rd to account for the final score.
The Bears outshot the Railsplitters (6-1-1, 4-1) 21-13 on the evening, including a 10-5 edge in shots on goal. Lincoln Memorial had seven corner kicks as compared to five for L-R.
L-R hosts SAC foe Catawba on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial hosts nonconference Columbus State (Georgia) at 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Lincoln Memorial 1
The Bears collected a three-goal home win over the Railsplitters on Saturday in Hickory, receiving a goal from Noah Tiefel off an assist from Harri Rowe just over a minute in to grab a lead that they would not relinquish. Tiefel added another goal off a double assist from Benjamin Gnieser and Victor Cascon in the 52nd.
Tiefel also recorded an assist in the 68th minute on a goal from Cascon before Lincoln Memorial (1-6-2, 0-4-1 SAC) got on the board courtesy of a penalty-kick goal from Shanden Vergara in the 71st. Gnieser then scored off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 78th to give L-R (5-2, 3-1) its second three-goal advantage of the match.
L-R took 33 shots in the contest as compared to five for Lincoln Memorial, with the Bears also holding a 13-2 edge in shots on goal. The Bears earned five corner kicks as well, while the Railsplitters took three.
L-R hosts SAC opponent Catawba on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial hosts No. 18 Lee University (Tennessee) in nonconference action on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.