LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Acton’s hat trick helps L-R women’s soccer blank Lincoln Memorial

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team shut out visiting Lincoln Memorial by a 4-0 final on Saturday in Hickory. Ria Acton scored three goals for her first career hat trick, while goalkeeper Grayson Cameron made four saves for her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Acton’s first goal came on a free kick from 25 yards out in the 42nd minute, while she assisted on Evan O’Leary’s goal to give L-R (6-1-2, 4-0 South Atlantic Conference) a 2-0 lead just 38 seconds into the second half. Acton found the back of the net on another free kick in the 55th, and she scored again in the 63rd to account for the final score.

The Bears outshot the Railsplitters (6-1-1, 4-1) 21-13 on the evening, including a 10-5 edge in shots on goal. Lincoln Memorial had seven corner kicks as compared to five for L-R.

L-R hosts SAC foe Catawba on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial hosts nonconference Columbus State (Georgia) at 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Lincoln Memorial 1