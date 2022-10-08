Lenoir-Rhyne puts up 51 points, takes over 1st place

There are still five games remaining, but the Lenoir-Rhyne football team can celebrate a bit after defeating visiting Limestone 51-30 on Saturday afternoon. The win was the fourth straight for the 14th-ranked Bears, who ended the Saints’ four-game winning streak and moved to 3-1 at Moretz Stadium in 2022.

With the victory, LR now finds itself in sole possession of first place in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears are 5-1 overall and 4-0 in SAC play, while Limestone is 4-2 and 3-1.

“Nothing matters right now,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said of being at the top of a difficult conference at this point in the season. “It’s day to day, week to week. We’ve got to just keep getting better. We’ve got a bunch of stuff that we’ll watch the tape and improve on, but we’ll enjoy this one for 24 hours because that was a big win by our kids.”

One of the top rushing teams in the SAC coming in, the Saints were held to 99 yards on 28 carries, which forced them to throw the ball 46 times. Although Limestone quarterback Dustin Noller completed 24 of 46 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns, he also threw a pair of second-quarter interceptions. LR’s Devin Hibbitt garnered the first pick with 7:23 remaining in the opening half, while T.J. Blanding registered the second with just under four minutes left.

LR also recovered a fumble by Limestone’s Tre Stewart in the first quarter. Rondarius Porter poked the ball loose, while Jon Ross Maye fell on it to give the Bears possession. For the game, SAC leading rusher Stewart (129.5 rushing yards per game) was limited to 9 yards on six carries, although he did catch three passes for 46 yards and two scores.

On the other side, the Bears amassed 276 yards on 42 carries. Both Zyheir Dillard (eight carries for 121 yards) and Dwayne McGee (18 carries for 117 yards and a TD) crossed the century mark, with Jadus Davis adding nine carries for 33 yards and QB Sean White finishing with three carries for 9 yards and a score. White also completed 17 of 22 passes for 247 yards and four TDs.

“I thought we played with a great sense of urgency today,” said Jacobs. “I thought for our offense, the key for us really when you look at the stat line was just being able to run the ball. ... Those guys did a fantastic job, our offensive line did a great job and just running the football allowed us to keep things on schedule, allowed us to keep our defense off the field at times and was a big key to the victory.”

A quick start was important for LR, which moved the ball 73 yards in six plays on the game’s opening possession. White ended the drive with a 26-yard TD pass to Kelin Parsons for a 6-0 Bears lead less than three minutes in.

LR’s Johnathan Medlin added a 21-yard field goal following a three-and-out by Limestone, while Maye’s fumble recovery gave the ball back to the Bears at their own 24-yard line. On the ninth play of the drive, White hooked up with Dillard for a 43-yard TD that pushed the hosts’ advantage to 16-0.

“Offensively we came out and scored on the first drive, I thought that was a big deal,” said Jacobs. “We were able to piece together a few stops in the first half to keep the ball going, but starting fast is something we work on. ... Really nice drive, great job by (offensive coordinator) Anthony Soto in game planning and the offensive staff, and that was a big key to getting us off on the right foot today.”

Limestone responded with its first scoring drive of the day, a seven-play, 75-yard sequence that was capped by Anthony McAfee’s 2-yard run. But White tossed his third TD of the first half later in the period, connecting with Malik Simmons for a 7-yard scoring strike that gave LR a 23-7 advantage at the half.

The Saints scored on each of their three third-quarter possessions, getting a 15-yard TD pass from Noller to Juwan Scott and scoring strikes of 18 and 15 yards from Noller to Stewart. However, LR answered each of Limestone’s scores with a TD of its own. Ryan Carter returned a kickoff 95 yards following Scott’s TD reception, which Jacobs felt was a huge response following the Saints’ second seven-play, 75-yard drive of the day.

“RC (Carter), there’s not much more we can say about that kid,” said Jacobs. “He had the punt return for a touchdown last week, he had a big kickoff return for a touchdown this week, and that just kills any momentum they had.

“They came out, they did a really nice job driving it down the field at the start of the second half, and you really just kill any momentum they have with the big return,” he added. “And I thought Coach (Devin) Figaro, who runs that particular unit, did a great job scheming them up and just a great individual effort by RC today.”

LR also answered Stewart’s first TD catch with a 14-yard TD run from McGee, while Stewart’s second TD reception was countered by a 4-yard TD pass from White to Dominique Marshall on the first play of the fourth quarter. Austin Kemp was able to bring Limestone closer thanks to a 32-yard field goal at the 12:45 mark, but White’s 1-yard TD run over 5 1/2 minutes later capped the longest scoring drive of the day (nine plays, 82 yards) as the Bears built their lead to 51-30, where it would remain.

“Kudos to the defensive staff, kudos to the players,” said Jacobs. “Defending the run is always our number one goal, and I thought our guys did a tremendous job of that today. I think their running back Tre Stewart’s a really good football player, but at the end of the day we made it really tough for them to run, forced them to do something that they’re uncomfortable with which is throw the ball. And to their credit they made some plays in the second half, it wasn’t like they rolled over, and I think that’s what you see from a well-coached team.”

LR travels to Barton next Saturday at 4 p.m. before returning to Moretz Stadium for a homecoming battle with 19th-ranked Newberry on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. On the other side, Limestone hosts Wingate next Saturday at noon before visiting Catawba on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

Notes: Lenoir-Rhyne’s leading receiver on Saturday was Ryan Carter with two catches for 56 yards, while Dwayne McGee had two receptions for 48 yards, Zyheir Dillard finished with 45 yards on three catches, Deondre Lester caught two passes for 38 yards and Kelin Parsons hauled in three receptions for 34 yards. Nine different receivers had receptions for the Bears, with Dominique Marshall (two catches for 9 yards), Malik Simmons (one catch for 7 yards), Jordan Payne (one catch for 6 yards) and Jadus Davis (1 catch for 4 yards) also catching passes from Sean White.... Nine different receivers caught passes for Limestone as well, led by Jelani Baker with four grabs for 68 yards and Caden Peeler with six catches for 63 yards. Herman McCray added three receptions for 56 yards.... Andre Jefferson was the Bears’ leading tackler with eight stops (four solo), and he also had one of LR’s two sacks. Rondarius Porter had the other sack for LR and finished with three total tackles (two solo).... Johnathan Medlin missed an extra point for the first time in his college career following LR’s opening-drive TD. The redshirt freshman from Greensboro is currently 27-for-28 (96.4%) on extra points, and he’s also 5-for-7 (71.4%) on field goals.