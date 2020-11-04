Lenoir-Rhyne picked 10th by conference coaches

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll was released by the league office Wednesday morning, and the Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team was picked to finish 10th in the league. In addition, junior Madeline Hardy was selected as a First Team Preseason All-Conference player.

The Bears enter the 2020-21 campaign under new leadership as first-year head coach Grahm Smith was hired in April. Smith inherits a program that went 11-18 overall in 2019-20, while their 9-13 conference mark placed them in a seventh-place tie.

The Bears return Hardy this season after she played in 19 games last year, averaging 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field prior to a season-ending injury. The forward finished with eight double-doubles in her 19 games played and she had 15 games with at least 10 points.

In total, the Bears return four of their top five scorers from a year ago including 3-point threat Kennedy Weigt and point guard Hanna McClung. Ashley Woodroffe is back looking to build off an impressive rookie season that saw her average 8.1 points per game and a team-high 33 steals, while fellow sophomore Laney Fox had many standout games in her first season, most notably a 24-point performance against USC Aiken.