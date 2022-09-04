Lenoir-Rhyne opens with 38-19 win over Virginia State

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team made plenty of mistakes during Saturday night’s season-opening contest against Virginia State. The Bears turned the ball over five times, lost the time of possession battle and racked up more penalty yards than the visiting Trojans.

But a win is a win, and that’s exactly what LR did in its first game at the newly renovated Moretz Stadium. Ranked in the top 25 in both the American Football Coaches Association and D2Football.com polls, the Bears defeated unranked Virginia State 38-19 for their fifth straight home win since a loss to Tusculum in the final game of the 2020-21 season.

“We clearly have some things that we need to clean up, but at the end of the day we had a really young football team that went out there and won a college football game the first week of the season,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said. “So yes we definitely need to clean up the turnovers, but I’m pleased with the fact that we came out of there with a win.

“All the pomp and circumstance, our job is to win the game and that’s what our kids did,” he added. “But just what a tremendous credit to LR and our fans and our administration for the building that they’ve put together and the resources that our kids have, and we’re blessed to be Bears.”

After Virginia State (0-1) won the pregame coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, LR received the opening kickoff. But on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Austin Cagle was intercepted by the Trojans’ Rodney Jones, giving Virginia State possession at the Bears’ 39-yard line. From there, it took seven plays for the Trojans to reach the end zone, with a 2-yard touchdown run from Darius Hagans putting them up 7-0 less than four minutes in.

Following a 43-yard return by Ryan Carter on the ensuing kickoff, LR (1-0) also found itself facing a short field as it began its next drive at the Virginia State 43. Speaking of Carter, he caught a 7-yard TD pass from Cagle at the 7:29 mark of the opening quarter to tie things at 7-all.

LR’s defense recorded its first takeaway of the season three plays later when a tipped pass by Virginia State’s Jabari Blake was picked off by Jon Ross Maye. Shortly thereafter, Johnathan Medlin nailed a 21-yard field goal to make it 10-7 in favor of the hosts with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter.

After forcing Virginia State to punt on the final play of the first quarter, Cagle was picked off again, this time by the Trojans’ Willie Drew on a deep pass. But Maye forced a fumble on the next play, with Cam Gordon recovering the ball at the Virginia State 18.

Nevertheless, LR was unable to punch the ball in, as Dwayne McGee was tackled by Ahmad Poole on fourth-and-1 from the 9, giving the ball back to the Trojans. Virginia State embarked on a lengthy drive that reached the Bears’ 7, but three penalties and a sack by Zeke Nance moved the Trojans all the way back to the 35, from where they ultimately punted on fourth down.

Just before halftime, LR put together a 63-yard scoring drive that took just three plays. Cagle hooked up with Hickory High graduate Malakei Sumner for a 9-yard completion before finding Kelin Parsons for another 9-yard gain. Then Cagle fired a deep pass to Malik Simmons, who made his first collegiate grab and scampered to the end zone for a 45-yard TD that gave the Bears a 17-7 advantage at the intermission.

LR fumbled and threw another interception early in the third quarter, with the latter giving possession to Virginia State at the Bears’ 8. Blake’s 8-yard TD pass to Jalen Spratt on second down made it a one-score game again, although Chris Brown blocked the extra point to keep LR’s lead at 17-13.

Sean White took over under center on LR’s next series, but the Bears were forced to punt after a three-and-out that ended with an incompletion. In the end, that would be the only incompletion White would throw all night, as he completed his next 10 passes, including a 27-yard catch-and-run by Parsons that reached the end zone with 6:03 to play in the third quarter.

“These two guys (Cagle and White) were in a really tough quarterback battle,” said Jacobs. “Austin had played really well and had decidedly and deservingly won the starting job. “... Sean White’s a kid that’s consistent and if he continues to grow he’s gonna be a really good player.”

LR added another TD early in the fourth quarter when McGee scampered across the goal line from 9 yards out for a 31-13 lead. Virginia State countered with a 5-yard TD pass from Blake to Spratt at the 7:51 mark and also recovered a fumble on the subsequent kickoff, but after three consecutive incompletions, the Bears’ Malik Taylor intercepted a tipped pass, setting up a 12-play, 73-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard TD run from White with 53 seconds left.

“We just stayed on schedule,” said Jacobs of LR’s final drive. “Too many times earlier in the evening we were off schedule, meaning we weren’t winning first down enough and we were putting ourselves in third-and-long situations, and you couple that with the turnovers and it made for a long night.

“Our defense was on the field quite a bit tonight,” he continued. “They defended 75 plays, there was a stretch at the beginning of the third quarter where I think they were on the field for almost 20 plays in a row, and I thought they bounced back out of some really tough situations.”

White completed 10 of 11 passes for 117 yards after replacing Cagle, who was 8-of-17 passing for 97 yards. McGee was LR’s leading rusher with 20 carries for 71 yards, while Carter finished with three receptions for 47 yards to go with 99 return yards (56 on punts, 43 on kickoffs).

Eleven different receivers caught passes for the Bears, with Simmons’ 45-yard TD catch representing his only reception and Parsons adding three catches for 43 yards to go with three receptions for 28 yards from Kennesaw State transfer Dominique Marshall. Meanwhile, in addition to Taylor’s career-high 12 tackles (10 solo), LR also got seven tackles (three solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks from Andre Jefferson, five tackles (four solo) and two tackles for loss from Brown and four tackles apiece from Maye, James Ussery, Devin Hibbitt, D.J. Taylor and Rashad Yelding.

“It’s an amazing group,” said Malik Taylor of the Bears’ defensive unit. “I just want to shout out my weakside (linebacker) Jon Ross Maye, (cornerback) C’Darius Kelley and my D-line, they’re phenomenal. The strong side too, those guys are phenomenal and together it seems like no one can compete with us.

“It was a tough, hard week, a lot of preparation,” added Taylor, who missed last season due to an injury suffered during the 2020-21 campaign. “But I was feeling great out there and it was my first time playing in two years. Had a minor setback, major comeback though and big season ahead.”

Blake completed 17 of 36 passes for 132 yards, while Virginia State received 33 yards on five carries from Upton Bailey, who was also the Trojans’ leading receiver with two catches for 42 yards. Bailey handled punting duties for Virginia State as well, totaling 234 yards on eight punts, and his longest run of the night came on a fake punt that he carried around the right end for a 22-yard gain.

“They’re significantly better than they were last year,” said Jacobs of the Trojans, who the Bears defeated 48-7 to open the 2021 season. “Their transfer quarterback from Delaware State who was a state champion as a high school player did a nice job, and they’ve got some other skill players. I thought defensively they played well and their defensive line did a really nice job.”

LR hosts top-ranked Ferris State next Saturday at 1 p.m., while Virginia State hosts Bluefield State at 6 p.m.

Notes: Lenoir-Rhyne totaled five sacks during Saturday’s contest, giving the Bears 55 straight games with at least one sack. In addition to Andre Jefferson’s 1.5 sacks, LR also received 1.5 sacks from Zeke Nance, one sack from Rashad Yelding and a half-sack apiece from Toney Black and Ezekiel Campbell.... The Bears outgained Virginia State 308-213 and picked up 15 first downs as compared to 14 for the Trojans. LR also totaled 65 yards on nine penalties, while Virginia State committed 10 penalties totaling 62 yards.... LR improved to 30-12 in the month of September since 2010, and the Bears are now 52-18 in their past 70 home games.