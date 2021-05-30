Lenoir-Rhyne men's lacrosse falls to Le Moyne in national title game

The extra physicality proved disruptive not only to Dickinson, but the rest of Lenoir-Rhyne’s offense.

“They pressed down and denied me the ball,” Dickinson said. “At the end of the day, it made it tough to run the offense. Their size definitely plays to their advantage. They’re long and rangy and they can get out and take the ball away from the guys who need to get it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With Dickinson silenced, the Bears couldn’t get any of their other stars on track, either. Junior Myles Moffat (two assists) was held without a goal for the first time all season. Sophomore Toron Eccleston, the team’s leading scorer on the season with 54 goals, managed just one Sunday.

“When they switched matchups a little bit, that played to their advantage,” Paradine said. “They stretched out on Eric a little bit. Not only are their poles big, but their defensive middies are big, strong kids. I think on the wet track, our speed advantage was a little bit negated. Those guys were able to get their hands on us.”

While Lenoir-Rhyne struggled to assert itself on offense, Le Moyne gradually pulled away. Hutchings scored an extra-man goal with 8:12 left in the third quarter to give the Dolphins the lead for good, and Devin Andrews extended the edge to 7-5 less than three minutes later.