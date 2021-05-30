Lenoir-Rhyne men's lacrosse falls to Le Moyne in national title game

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Lenoir-Rhyne’s first trip to the NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse championship game went well for a half.
Then perennial power Le Moyne made a perfect defensive tweak and stymied the Bears the rest of the way Sunday afternoon.
Lenoir-Rhyne went more than 30 minutes without a goal and scored just once in the final 34:21 of its 12-6 loss to Le Moyne at chilly, soggy Rentschler Field, ending the most successful season in the history of a program that’s barely a decade old.
“They did a great job defensively,” Bears coach Greg Paradine said. “You can see it in the last two games. They’ve taken two high-scoring opponents and pretty much shut them down.”
Eric Dickinson scored four goals and added an assist — all in the first half — for the Bears (15-2). Matt Hutchings scored six goals to earn most outstanding player honors for the Dolphins (15-0), who claimed their sixth national title.
Lenoir-Rhyne was trying to become the first Division II team to win its championship game debut since Le Moyne in 2004. And after Dickinson tied it at 5-all with his 50th goal of the season with 4:21 before the break, the Bears made it to halftime in solid shape.
Yet the Dolphins made a defensive switch, turning to 6-foot-3, 200-pound Connor Haims to defend Dickinson after the 6-4, 185-pound Nate Arnold handled the assignment in the first half.
The extra physicality proved disruptive not only to Dickinson, but the rest of Lenoir-Rhyne’s offense.
“They pressed down and denied me the ball,” Dickinson said. “At the end of the day, it made it tough to run the offense. Their size definitely plays to their advantage. They’re long and rangy and they can get out and take the ball away from the guys who need to get it.”
With Dickinson silenced, the Bears couldn’t get any of their other stars on track, either. Junior Myles Moffat (two assists) was held without a goal for the first time all season. Sophomore Toron Eccleston, the team’s leading scorer on the season with 54 goals, managed just one Sunday.
“When they switched matchups a little bit, that played to their advantage,” Paradine said. “They stretched out on Eric a little bit. Not only are their poles big, but their defensive middies are big, strong kids. I think on the wet track, our speed advantage was a little bit negated. Those guys were able to get their hands on us.”
While Lenoir-Rhyne struggled to assert itself on offense, Le Moyne gradually pulled away. Hutchings scored an extra-man goal with 8:12 left in the third quarter to give the Dolphins the lead for good, and Devin Andrews extended the edge to 7-5 less than three minutes later.
Yet it wasn’t until a three-goal burst in a 91-second span late in the third that Le Moyne was fully in control.
The Dolphins shot 33.3 percent (12 of 36) and kept Lenoir-Rhyne off the board for a stretch of 30:07 before Eccleston finally ended the drought with 4:14 remaining.
“They’re very opportunistic and they’ve got tremendous stick skills and they shoot the ball really well,” Paradine said. “They were very efficient offensively, and that’s what Le Moyne is.”
As disappointing as the second half was, it was still a year of considerable progress for Lenoir-Rhyne. The program began play in 2011, earned its first NCAA tournament berth in 2017 and won its first postseason game the following year.
Dickinson was part of both of those breakthrough teams, and his decision to return to the Bears for a fifth season when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes because of the pandemic played a major role in Lenoir-Rhyne’s run to the final.
“I’m just glad I got to take it one step higher than when I got here as a freshman,” Dickinson said. “For those upperclassmen that kind of set that bar high for me as a freshman, I get to make it one step higher for our freshmen and underclassmen now. It’s a good honor to have.”
Sunday also illustrated the support Paradine has built for his relatively young program. Lenoir-Rhyne had a spirited — and packed — section of supporters behind its bench, and the championship game appearance could provide fuel for the Bears to eventually take the final step toward a national title.