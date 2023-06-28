The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association announced this week that Lenoir-Rhyne earned the highest GPA among NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse teams during the 2022-23 school year. In addition, Harvard posted the top Division I GPA, and Williams recorded the top Division III GPA.

Teams with a GPA of 3.0 or higher were honored, with the Bears topping the Division II list. Furthermore, LR’s Myles Moffat and Toron Eccleston were both named College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans.

The Bears posted a team GPA of 3.4910 during the 2022-23 school year and defeated Mercyhurst 20-5 in the national championship game on May 28 in Philadelphia. The national title was the first men’s championship for LR since the football team won the 1960 NAIA title.

Individually, Moffat received the South Atlantic Conference Presidents Award for the second year in a row. The 24-year-old Canadian recently graduated with a 3.94 GPA while completing his Master of Business Administration.

A four-time SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient, Moffat was also a second team all-conference selection in 2023. He holds the LR record for career assists (123) and is second in program history in goals (171) and points (294).