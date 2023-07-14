Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate announced last week the hiring of Shannon McHale as the Bears’ next head women’s lacrosse coach. McHale has 27 years of coaching experience and was most recently the head coach at Colorado Mesa for three seasons before coming to LR.

"I am excited to announce the hiring of Coach Shannon McHale," said Pate. "She brings extensive experience and a proven record of achievement on and off the field. She embodies everything we value in support of the student-athlete experience and will invest in developing and preparing her players to be successful both in their sport and in life. Coach McHale will be an excellent addition to our staff. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Bear family."

McHale was 33-17 during her time at Colorado Mesa and has nearly 200 wins in 23 years as a head coach. Colorado Mesa finished 11-6 overall and 9-1 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play during the 2023 season, earning a share of the league’s regular-season championship.

Prior to taking the job at Colorado Mesa, McHale was an assistant coach at Florida Southern. Her other head coaching stops were at SUNY Potsdam, St. John Fisher College and Ithaca College.

"I am looking forward to joining both the Lenoir-Rhyne family and the Hickory community," said McHale. "I would like to thank Kim Pate and President Fred Whitt for the opportunity and belief in me to elevate the LR women's lacrosse program. I can tell LR is a special place and I'm excited to get started."

Carlee Buck was LR’s women’s lacrosse coach for the last six seasons, posting an overall record of 49-43 and a South Atlantic Conference mark of 32-12. The Bears won the SAC regular-season title in 2018 after finishing 8-0 in league contests.