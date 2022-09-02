Lenoir-Rhyne football hopes to enjoy home cooking in 2022

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team will get well acquainted with the newly renovated Moretz Stadium in 2022. Seven of the Bears’ 11 regular-season games will be played at home, beginning with Saturday’s 6 p.m. opener against Virginia State.

Third-year head coach Mike Jacobs is excited about having the opportunity to spend so much time “Between the Bricks” after the Bears only played four home contests a season ago. In addition to Saturday’s game against the Trojans, other home games for LR include a Week 2 battle with top-ranked and defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State, a Sept. 24 matchup with Carson-Newman, October games against Limestone, Newberry and Wingate and a Nov. 12 matchup with Tusculum.

“I think that Moretz Stadium and the LR and Hickory community provide one of the best atmospheres in Division II football,” said Jacobs, “and to be able to play in front of our friends and family in what I think’s the best stadium in Division II seven times this season is awesome. I think it certainly provides a home-field advantage at times, and we can’t wait to hear that thing rocking. It’s gonna be loud this Saturday when we kick it off at 6 p.m.”

Gone is quarterback Grayson Willingham, who enjoyed a decorated career at LR. The Matthews native played in 43 games for the Bears over the past five seasons, breaking many of the program’s career and single-season records.

“We’ve had a battle through training camp,” said Jacobs of the QB position. “... We’ve had a healthy competition with really four guys in the mix with Austin Cagle, Sean White, Jalen Ferguson and Dawson Cox. We really had to evaluate those guys right up to the last minute and through both scrimmages, kind of see where we were at and what we may have with those guys at that position.”

Cagle will start against Virginia State. A redshirt junior from Clayton, he saw action in four games last season and completed his only pass attempt.

Joining LR’s new signal caller in the backfield will be sophomore running back Dwayne McGee, who set a new program record for single-season rushing yards last year. McGee carried the ball 248 times for 1,669 yards and 19 touchdowns, also adding a pair of receiving TDs.

“He’s dynamic and he’s a proven playmaker,” said Jacobs of McGee, who was named a Division II Conference Commissioners Association Second Team All-American in 2021. “... He’s tough to bring down, he’s a guy that very rarely does he go down on the first hit and he’s shown great durability for us, so we’re excited about his growth. He’s had a fantastic summer in preparation for his sophomore campaign and we’re looking for him just to take the next step in his game.”

Other options at running back include sophomores Jadus Davis (83 carries for 465 yards and five TDs in 2021) and Dequan Sturdivant (14 carries for 76 yards) and freshman Zayvion Turner-Knox, who will find themselves behind a veteran offensive line. Junior Blake Jefferson is back at center, while fellow junior Isaac Chapman — an Alexander Central High alumnus — and redshirt senior Bryce Heidinger also return.

Sophomores Ryan Frans and Xavier Jennings, the latter of whom has started 15 straight games at left tackle, are other experienced members of LR’s O-line. According to Jacobs, “that’s a group that’s played a lot of football and has done a nice job, and I’m excited about the camp that they’ve had.”

As far as pass catchers, junior wide receiver Deondre Lester returns after leading the Bears in receptions (56), receiving yards (718) and receiving TDs (six) last fall. He will be joined by sophomore wideout Kelin Parsons (49 catches for 568 yards and four scores) and senior receiver Ryan Carter (38 catches for 449 yards and two TDs), the latter of whom was LR’s top punt returner and second-leading kick returner behind Lester a year ago.

On the other side of the ball, LR will be tasked with replacing “two of the all-time greats in our program’s history” following the graduations of defensive linemen Amari Houston and Dan Louba. Jacobs said he’s been impressed with sophomore defensive tackle Andre Jefferson, who had 36 tackles (18 solo) to go with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season.

Additionally, defensive tackle Zeke Nance returns for his junior season after suffering a season-ending knee injury late last year. And LR is also expected to have a number of freshmen in the rotation on the D-line.

At linebacker, the Bears “come back almost intact.” Sophomore Jon Ross Maye (49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception) and redshirt junior Percy King (28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception) were standouts at that position in 2021, while the likes of sophomores Devin Hibbitt and Domonique Davis and senior Saige Ley add to a “pretty deep and experienced” group.

Graduate student Jimmie Palmer III is back at safety after leading LR with four interceptions a season ago. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore C’Darius Kelley (30 tackles, five passes defensed) will start at one cornerback spot, with “a bunch of other players, some with game experience and some newcomers, that are kind of vying for those other two spots” in the secondary, including redshirt freshman James Ussery and senior Malik Taylor.

One of the biggest question marks is on special teams. Although grad student Michael Owen returns as the Bears’ punter and kickoff specialist, placekicker Chase Allbaugh — the program’s all-time leading scorer — has graduated and most recently played for the Bismarck Bucks of the Indoor Football League. Consequently, freshman Gavin Hoyle and redshirt freshman Johnathan Medlin have been battling for the job and Jacobs is “anxious for one of those guys to establish themselves and come out and really win the job and do a great job for us.”

Ten players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties — along with several others from schools in area conferences — are also on LR’s roster for the 2022 season. In addition to the aforementioned Chapman, the other nine players from the HDR’s coverage area include Hickory High alums Malakei Sumner (sophomore wide receiver), Grayson Lineberger (sophomore offensive lineman), Josiah Edwards (freshman defensive back) and Jake Prince (freshman defensive tackle), St. Stephens High grad Matthew Hancock (sophomore running back), Fred T. Foard High alum Blaine Duncan (freshman tight end), Newton-Conover High grad Allan Shade (redshirt freshman defensive lineman) and Bandys High alums Nash Shook (redshirt sophomore offensive lineman) and Parker Styborski (freshman wide receiver).

“When you talk about recruiting and doing the things you need to do, your target always should be that smallest target close to home,” said Jacobs. “And if you can get the best players close to home then it kind of radiates out up to a six-hour distance. But those guys are really good kids, they’re all really strong students who add a ton of value to our program and some are a little further along in their careers than others, but all are really important members of our squad.”

When it comes to LR’s season-opening opponent, Virginia State, Jacobs admits “there’s a little bit of unknown” due to staff turnover. Henry Frazier III is the Trojans’ new head coach after previous coach Reggie Barlow was hired as the head coach of the XFL’s Washington franchise, but Virginia State does have some talented players back and has brought in additional talent through the transfer portal.

“We expect a good opponent that plays good defense and tries to run the football,” said Jacobs of the Trojans. He added that when it comes to the season as a whole, “we have to control what we can control.”

“We have to do the small things really well,” said Jacobs of his team, which is tied for 19th in the American Football Coaches Association poll and is ranked 22nd in the D2Football.com poll. “That’s blocking, tackling, playing special teams. We have to come together as a group and play for each other, and if we do those things really well then we’ll set ourselves up for success each time we take the field.”

2022 LENOIR-RHYNE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: vs. Virginia State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: vs. Ferris State, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Erskine*, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: vs. Carson-Newman*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1: at UVA Wise*, 3 p.m.

Oct. 8: vs. Limestone*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Barton*, 4 p.m.

Oct. 22: vs. Newberry*, 2 p.m.

Oct. 29: vs. Wingate*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5: at Catawba*, 2 p.m.

Nov. 12: vs. Tusculum*, 1 p.m.

* denotes South Atlantic Conference game