Lenoir-Rhyne beats another ranked foe, tops Queens 71-66

Less than 48 hours after suffering a disappointing road loss at the hands of Carson-Newman, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team bounced back with a 71-66 victory over 15th-ranked Queens on Monday afternoon at Shuford Gymnasium. The win marked the Bears’ second consecutive home victory over a nationally ranked opponent.

L-R (5-2, 5-2 South Atlantic Conference) trailed 49-37 with 11:44 remaining in the second half, but outscored the Royals 34-17 the rest of the way to pick up the win. Five different players scored in double figures for the Bears, led by senior R.J. Gunn with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Bears’ Cooper Fowler added a season-high 13 points to go with seven boards and three blocks after missing the previous contest due to an injury, while Darius Simmons had 11 points. Additionally, Armon Muldrew and Davion Bradford chipped in 10 points apiece.

Queens (8-3, 7-2) led 25-22 at halftime before allowing the Bears to rally in the second half. The Royals’ Jamari Smith led all scorers with 16 points to go with eight rebounds, while Gavin Rains had 14 points and 12 boards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}