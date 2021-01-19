Lenoir-Rhyne beats another ranked foe, tops Queens 71-66

Less than 48 hours after suffering a disappointing road loss at the hands of Carson-Newman, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team bounced back with a 71-66 victory over 15th-ranked Queens on Monday afternoon at Shuford Gymnasium. The win marked the Bears’ second consecutive home victory over a nationally ranked opponent.
L-R (5-2, 5-2 South Atlantic Conference) trailed 49-37 with 11:44 remaining in the second half, but outscored the Royals 34-17 the rest of the way to pick up the win. Five different players scored in double figures for the Bears, led by senior R.J. Gunn with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Bears’ Cooper Fowler added a season-high 13 points to go with seven boards and three blocks after missing the previous contest due to an injury, while Darius Simmons had 11 points. Additionally, Armon Muldrew and Davion Bradford chipped in 10 points apiece.
Queens (8-3, 7-2) led 25-22 at halftime before allowing the Bears to rally in the second half. The Royals’ Jamari Smith led all scorers with 16 points to go with eight rebounds, while Gavin Rains had 14 points and 12 boards.
After also beating second-ranked Lincoln Memorial earlier this month, L-R has now defeated both the Railsplitters and Queens in the same season for the second time in three years. The Bears held the Royals scoreless for nearly five minutes late in the contest, scoring 16 points in a row from the 7:50 mark until the 2:56 mark.
Fowler scored 10 of his points in the second half after Gunn led L-R with 10 over the opening 20 minutes. Simmons didn’t score in the first half before notching 11 points after the break, giving him 29 straight games in double figures.
Queens outrebounded the Bears 49-34 including a 19-4 edge on the offensive boards. L-R had five more assists (16 to 11) and enjoyed a 9-8 advantage in steals, while both teams turned the ball over 15 times.
The Royals made 25 field goals in the contest as opposed to 23 for the Bears, but L-R hit six more 3-pointers (11 to five). The hosts outshot Queens 77.8% (14 of 18) to 55% (11 of 20) from the free-throw line to move to 3-0 at home this season.
L-R hosts Wingate on Wednesday at 8 p.m. before visiting Coker on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.