Lenoir-Rhyne will add eight members and one team to its Sports Hall of Fame in 2023, as announced on Wednesday.

Tommy Deal, Fred Goldsmith, Rex Harrison, Elizabeth Hawes, Larry Lentz, Roger Maxey, Kat Rivers, Marcus Shuford and the 1960 NAIA national championship football team will make up the class. The 1960 football team will be the first “Team of Distinction” to be inducted into the Bears’ Hall of Fame.

The LR Sports Hall of Fame Committee established the Team of Distinction recognition in order to recognize teams that have demonstrated notable athletic success and have made exemplary contributions to the LR campus and community. The recognition will be determined based on the collective accomplishments of teams rather than the individual contributions of athletes.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium on LR's campus at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The eight inductees along with the 1960 NAIA national championship football team will also be honored at halftime of the Bears’ football game against UVA Wise on Sept. 30. The contest kicks off at 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.

The members of LR’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are as follows:

Tommy Deal (contributor); graduated in 1971

Deal is one of the greatest LR supporters in history, having served as the tournament director of the Hanley H. Painter Bear Memorial Golf Tournament for 30 years from 1989-2019 and having been a member of the Bears Club Council since 1984. He was recognized by the Bears Club Council with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for all of his contributions and also received the Opal Moretz Alumni Award by the Alumni Association for service to the community.

Deal is recognized as the originator of the "What Time is It, Bear Time" chant used at every home football game and Bears Club event. He also served as the president of the Catawba Country Club Board of Directors.

Fred Goldsmith (coaching contributor); coached football from 2007-10

The success of today's football program is tied directly to the contributions of Goldsmith's run as the program's head coach. He inherited a program that won 31 games over a 10-year span and turned the Bears into South Atlantic Conference championship contenders. Goldsmith increased the win total of the team in each of his four years, culminating in a 7-4 record in 2010. That seven-win season was the most since 1994, a span of 16 seasons.

Goldsmith added future head coach Mike Houston to his staff as defensive coach and turned the reins of the program over to Houston when he retired. Houston would go on to win 29 of 37 games as head coach, capturing three SAC championships and taking the Bears to the 2013 Division II national championship game.

Rex Harrison (football); graduated in 1990

One of the best tight ends in the 102-year history of LR football, Harrison was a Third Team NAIA All-American in 1988 and a three-time All-SAC selection from 1987-89. He is the second tight end in the modern history of LR football to be named an All-American, joining fellow Hall of Famer Craig Keith, who went on to play in the NFL.

Harrison is the all-time LR leader in receptions (78) and yards (1,102) as a tight end while adding 11 touchdown grabs. He was a key component of an offense that led the SAC in total offense for three consecutive seasons and was a member of the Bears’ second SAC championship team in 1988.

Elizabeth Hawes (women's soccer); graduated in 2012

Hawes made quite an impact in her three years on the women's soccer team, winning two SAC regular-season championships, one SAC tournament and advancing to a pair of NCAA Division II tournaments. She helped the 2010 team to an Elite Eight appearance in the program's first-ever NCAA tournament.

Individually, Hawes was a two-time All-American and a 2009 First Teamer. She was twice named all-conference and all-region and was the 2009 SAC Player of the Year as well as the league's Freshman of the Year that same season. On top of her standout work on the field, Hawes was a 2011 Capital One Second Team Academic All-American.

Larry Lentz (men's basketball); graduated in 1993

Lentz is in an exclusive club at LR as one of just five men's basketball players to ever be named an All-American. He helped the Bears to a 25-7 mark in 1992-93 while being named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American. That year, the Bears were SAC tournament and District 26 champions and made it to the NAIA national quarterfinals.

During his career, Lentz's teams posted an 88-30 record and won at least 20 games each year. He scored 1,035 career points and shot 57.7%, the latter of which ranks second in program history. Considered one of the premier big men to ever play for the Bears, Lentz led the 1992-93 squad in both scoring and rebounding and shot 61.4% from the field.

Roger Maxey (contributor); graduated in 1971

Maxey has spent over 45 years volunteering his time to the Bears Club Council and has had a tremendous impact on the LR community. He served as Bears Club Council Vice President and served two terms as Bears Club Council President. Maxey has currently and consistently served on the Executive Council for over 20 years, and he is also one of the founders of the Hanley H. Painter Memorial Golf Tournament, having spent over 30 years on the committee.

Maxey started the Bears Club Raffle and still serves on the raffle committee, and he also established the gala and auction. In addition, he chaired the Bears Club annual dinner event and has maintained strong relationships with many key stakeholders.

Kat Rivers (softball); graduated in 2011

Rivers has her name spread throughout the LR softball record book. Rivers' LR teams boasted a 178-46 record and she helped the Bears to back-to-back NCAA Division II Super Regional appearances and four straight NCAA tournament trips. LR won SAC titles in three of Rivers' four seasons and twice was one game from advancing to the World Series.

Rivers' individual accolades include 2010 National Fastpitch Coaches Association First Team All-American honors and four All-SAC selections. She was the 2010 SAC Player of the Year when she hit .437 with a program-record 90 hits, 23 home runs and 64 RBIs. Her 23 homers are five more than any other player in LR softball history and still stand as a SAC record, as do her 179 total bases.

Rivers ranks second in program history in career batting average; fourth in hits, home runs, RBIs and doubles; first in triples and total bases; and was the 2011 SAC tournament MVP. She also owns the LR record for career hits, RBIs and homers in the NCAA tournament.

Marcus Shuford (football); graduated in 2011

Shuford played under fellow 2023 inductee Fred Goldsmith and also had a huge hand in the turnaround of the program. One of the few players in program history to ever be named team captain for three seasons, he was the 2010 SAC Defensive Player of the Year. During that season, Shuford had 78 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions to go with a blocked kick.

For his career, Shuford's 12 interceptions rank ninth in program history, as do his 145 interception yards. He had two games with multiple interceptions and was a three-time All-SAC selection. Shuford also ranks fourth in program history with his 40 career passes defended.

1960 NAIA National Championship Team (football)

In the 102-year history of LR football, only one team has won a national championship. With that sort of history, the 1960 team was an easy choice as the first-ever Team of Distinction.

Legendary head coach Clarence Stasavich led the 1960 Bears to an 11-0-1 record in his 15th season at the helm. LR took down Humboldt State by a final score of 15-14 in the national championship game after advancing to that contest in controversial fashion. In the semifinals, LR and Northern Michigan tied 20-20. According to NAIA regulations, the criteria for breaking a tie was total yardage. Nearly 6,500 people huddled around the press box right after regulation to await the announcement. After numerous re-totals, the Bears were announced as the winners after outgaining Northern Michigan 294-269.

In the national championship, LR trailed 14-12 late in the fourth quarter when freshman Marion Kirby — who died on Monday at age 80 — kicked what would be the game-winning field goal. Three players from that team earned All-American accolades and Stasavich would be named National Coach of the Year.