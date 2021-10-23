LEAVING NO DOUBT: Bears wallop Limestone behind dominant performances from offense, defense

The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears got it done on both sides of the ball during Saturday afternoon’s homecoming football game against Limestone, winning 45-3 for their 19th victory in their last 21 contests at Moretz Stadium. The offense totaled 523 yards a week after finishing with 750, while the defense completely shut down the Saints’ running game, holding the visitors to minus-12 yards on 24 carries.
L-R’s Dwayne McGee surpassed 100 yards for the seventh straight game, finishing with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. The freshman running back has nine 100-yard performances in 11 career games.
Bears senior quarterback Grayson Willingham completed 19 of 31 passes for 249 yards, while Deondre Lester and Kelin Parsons had five catches apiece for 76 and 53 yards, respectively. Defensively, L-R was paced by 4.5 tackles (three solo) from Amari Houston, who registered four tackles for loss and two sacks.
“The atmosphere was unbelievable,” L-R coach Mike Jacobs said. “Bear Nation showed up, showed out. They were super loud and our kids fed off the energy they brought to the stadium today.”
“It felt amazing,” added McGee. “I’ve never experienced anything like that, so to experience it today, to have my family here, to have the fans of L-R here, was a huge blessing.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, L-R (5-2, 4-2 South Atlantic Conference) put together a drive that advanced into the red zone before stalling. Chase Allbaugh kicked a 28-yard field goal to put the Bears up 3-0 just over three minutes in.
Following a three-and-out by the Saints (0-6, 0-4), the Bears again moved the ball well before settling for another field-goal attempt. This time, Allbaugh’s 25-yard try was off the mark.
That was the last time L-R would settle for a field goal, as its next drive covered three plays and 63 yards and included back-to-back runs of 48 and 3 yards from McGee, with the latter going for a TD at the 3:57 mark of the opening quarter. McGee scored again midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard scamper, running the Bears’ advantage to 17-0.
L-R’s Jadus Davis got in on the action later in the period, scoring from 25 yards out to cap a five-play, 61-yard drive. The score remained 24-0 in favor of the Bears until the third quarter, with Preston Joseph notching a 15-yard fumble return for a TD after Percy King punched the ball out in the opening minute of the frame.
Moments later, Lester caught a 10-yard TD pass from Willingham to make it 38-0, but Limestone finally got on the board courtesy of a 46-yard field goal from Nathan Baker with 9:08 remaining in the third quarter. The Bears’ Caine Crews countered with a 3-yard TD run just over six minutes later to account for the final margin.
According to Jacobs, L-R’s offense is currently playing at a high level.
“Coach Anthony Soto, our offensive coordinator, has done a great job with our game plan,” said Jacobs. “We have a number of weapons and you’re seeing a variety of different rushers, you’re seeing different receivers touch the football, the tight ends were involved today. So I’m just super pleased with the way they’ve gone about their business the last two weeks.”
Freshman QB Ethan Beamish made his first collegiate start for Limestone, completing 13 of 27 passes for 146 yards while being sacked four times. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman wide receiver Mikey Jones pulled down four catches for 97 yards, but despite 204 passing yards as a team, the Saints couldn’t get anything going on the ground.
“I think the strength of our defense all season has been our front four and the box players, and I thought those guys did a great job tonight,” said Jacobs. “The linebackers, the second and third level, everybody has an opportunity to do something in the run fits, and it takes a whole team effort to hold a team to minus-12 yards rushing.”
After holding back-to-back opponents without a TD — L-R routed Carson-Newman 59-0 last week — the Bears travel to SAC-leading Wingate (6-1, 4-0) next Saturday at 6 p.m. Following a trip to nonconference Barton on Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., L-R hosts Catawba in the regular-season finale on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.
“I want to see a great week of practice, starting tomorrow on Sunday,” said Jacobs of the upcoming matchup with Wingate. “We’re gonna put this game to bed, take a look at it, correct the things we didn’t do well today, and then we’re gonna go on and get ready to play a really good Wingate team.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.