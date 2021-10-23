LEAVING NO DOUBT: Bears wallop Limestone behind dominant performances from offense, defense

Following a three-and-out by the Saints (0-6, 0-4), the Bears again moved the ball well before settling for another field-goal attempt. This time, Allbaugh’s 25-yard try was off the mark.

That was the last time L-R would settle for a field goal, as its next drive covered three plays and 63 yards and included back-to-back runs of 48 and 3 yards from McGee, with the latter going for a TD at the 3:57 mark of the opening quarter. McGee scored again midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard scamper, running the Bears’ advantage to 17-0.

L-R’s Jadus Davis got in on the action later in the period, scoring from 25 yards out to cap a five-play, 61-yard drive. The score remained 24-0 in favor of the Bears until the third quarter, with Preston Joseph notching a 15-yard fumble return for a TD after Percy King punched the ball out in the opening minute of the frame.

Moments later, Lester caught a 10-yard TD pass from Willingham to make it 38-0, but Limestone finally got on the board courtesy of a 46-yard field goal from Nathan Baker with 9:08 remaining in the third quarter. The Bears’ Caine Crews countered with a 3-yard TD run just over six minutes later to account for the final margin.

According to Jacobs, L-R’s offense is currently playing at a high level.