Lawrence-less Clemson set to face BC

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas saw his most action last week against Syracuse since illnesses including the coronavirus led him to redshirt this season. Thomas was a projected starter and an NFL draft prospect when the year began. But his health left him out of shape. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound junior played 25 snaps against Syracuse with three tackles and a sack.

BALANCING ACT

Boston College finally found a run game to add to its strong passing attack. The Eagles had been last in ACC rushing before gaining 264 yards on the ground in a 48-27 victory over Georgia Tech last week. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec led the way with 94 yards off runs of 24 and 28 yards. Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer, has thrown for 300 or more yards in four of his first five games — the most prolific start in school history.

TOP DOGS

The Eagles have faced the top-ranked team in the country five times, with their only victory coming against Notre Dame in 1993. BC’s only other win against a top five opponent came against the fourth-ranked Irish in 2002. In all, BC is 31-114-1 against ranked competition, with their last win coming in 2014 against No. 9 Southern California.

PUMPKIN PARODY

Clemson linebacker James Skalski and defensive coordinator Brent Venables did a parody from “The Office” sitcom where Dwight Schrute puts a pumpkin on his head as a Halloween prank but then can't get it off. Skalski plays the Schrute part while Venables is Jim Halpert, trying several ways to dislodge the gourd including hedge clippers and a baseball bat.