Late TD pass lifts NC State past Pitt

They ended up doing it three times. The Wolfpack ripped off 17 straight points in the first half to stagger the nation's top-ranked defense then rolled up 151 yards over the final two drives. The game-winning score came two plays after Leary converted a fourth-and-9 with a dart to Thayer Thomas.

“Fourth down, no timeouts, it’s do or die at that point,” said Leary, who was slowed during camp after being forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. "You have to make a play. Honestly, that’s one of my favorite things to do, all the eyes are on me, the ball’s in my hand, and I have to make a play.”

Pitt's 13th penalty of the day — a defensive holding call — on the next snap moved the ball to the Panther 13 and Leary and Emezie took care of the rest. A week after getting rolled by the Hokies, N.C. State responded with its first win over a ranked opponent since beating Louisville in 2017.

“A lot of people wanted to just throw us in the trash can after last week,” Doeren said. "That’s the world we’re in right now. These kids just hung together. The coaches hung together.”

PICKETT THRIVES AS PITT FALLS