Late rally pushes LR baseball past Anderson

It wasn’t easy, but the 18th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team found a way to win Friday’s home game against Anderson (South Carolina) in Hickory. The Bears scored five runs in their final two at-bats to collect a 10-7 victory over the Trojans and remain unbeaten at Durham Field in 2022.

LR improved to 25-2 overall and 6-1 in the South Atlantic Conference, also moving to 18-0 at home. Meanwhile, Anderson fell to 14-8 overall and 1-6 in SAC play.

After putting up two runs apiece in the first and third innings, the Bears allowed the Trojans to score three times in the fourth before getting one run back in the fifth. However, Anderson scored three runs in the sixth before taking a 7-5 advantage in the top of the seventh.

Nevertheless, LR got the last laugh courtesy of four runs in the bottom of the seventh and a single run in the eighth. An RBI double from Anthony Porrino accounted for the Bears’ first run in the seventh, while an RBI single from Cole Laskowski tied things at 7-all before an RBI groundout from Matt Mackey gave LR a lead that it would not relinquish.

Laskowski scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-7 at the end of seven innings, while Luis Atiles crossed the plate on a passed ball in the eighth. For the game, the Bears outhit Anderson 13-12 behind three hits each from Drew Yniesta and Nick Clarno, two apiece from Porrino and Laskowski and one each from Wade Cuda, David Bell and Atiles.

Yniesta had the only home run for the Bears, clobbering a two-run shot in the opening frame. Joey Cobb (2-1) was the winning pitcher following an inning of one-run, three-hit relief during which he had one strikeout and no walks, while Maiden High graduate Spencer Floyd recorded his first collegiate save thanks to a 1-2-3 ninth during which he tallied a pair of strikeouts.

LR hosts a doubleheader against Anderson on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before traveling to nonconference North Greenville for a single game on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. As for the Trojans, they host nonconference Lander on Tuesday at 6 p.m.