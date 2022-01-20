Late FTs help Virginia Tech hold off NC State

RALEIGH — Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59 on Wednesday night.

N.C. State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining.

Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3 to push the Hokies' lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit a jumper off a missed free throw, stole the ball and dunked and stole the ball again and made a layup as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go.

Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, was fouled by Terquavion Smith and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for N.C. State.

Aluma finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech (10-7, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Alleyne scored nine on 3-of-14 shooting with six rebounds. All five of his turnovers came in a span of 55 seconds.