 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Late FTs help Virginia Tech hold off NC State
0 Comments

Late FTs help Virginia Tech hold off NC State

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Tech NC State Basketball

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, 22, tries to go around North Carolina State's Breon Pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday in Raleigh.

 Ethan Hyman

RALEIGH — Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59 on Wednesday night.

N.C. State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining.

Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3 to push the Hokies' lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit a jumper off a missed free throw, stole the ball and dunked and stole the ball again and made a layup as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go.

Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, was fouled by Terquavion Smith and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for N.C. State.

Aluma finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech (10-7, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Alleyne scored nine on 3-of-14 shooting with six rebounds. All five of his turnovers came in a span of 55 seconds.

Hellums scored 15 to pace N.C. State (9-10, 2-6). Smith scored 14, but he made just 4 of 13 from distance. Seabron finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and five of the Wolfpack's nine turnovers. Casey Morsell came off the bench to score 11, nailing 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack announced before the game that freshman forward Ernest Ross will need surgery and miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right ankle in practice.

Virginia Tech stays on the road and will play Boston College on Saturday. N.C. State will entertain Virginia on Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cobras pull away from Combine
College

Cobras pull away from Combine

  • Updated

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team topped Combine Academy 82-62 during Wednesday’s home con…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert