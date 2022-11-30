Late free throws push Cougars past LR

Two free throws from Demierre Black with 24 seconds remaining helped the visiting Columbus State men’s basketball team earn a 63-62 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday at Shuford Arena. The loss was the Bears’ first home defeat of the season and their second loss in their past three games.

LR (4-2) also turned the ball over on its final possession as the Cougars (3-2) collected a one-point win during which they led 32-29 at halftime. Black was Columbus State’s leading scorer with 17 points, while Joshua Jerome finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

On the other side, the Bears received a game-high 18 points from TJ Nesmith off the bench. The senior forward also pulled down five rebounds to go with a 12-point effort from LJ McCoy and 10 points and five boards from Nas Tyson.

LR begins South Atlantic Conference play with a home game against Wingate on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Columbus State travels to Carson-Newman on Friday at 6 p.m. before staying in Tennessee for a battle with King on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.