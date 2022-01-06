Laszewski helps lift Notre Dame over North Carolina 78-73

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 20 points, including consecutive 3-pointers to give the lead back to Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish held on for a 78-73 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to take the lead on an Armando Bacot bucket before Laszewski hit back-to-back 3s, the second coming with two minutes left, to give Notre Dame (8-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) back the lead for good.

RJ Davis made two 3-pointers to keep UNC (10-3, 2-1) close but the Irish, who had only four free-throw attempts previously, made 6 of 7 from the line to secure Notre Dame’s fourth straight win.

Laszewski made 6 of 7 from the arc and grabbed eight rebounds. Blake Wesley added 18 points, Dane Goodwin 17 and Cormac Ryan 11. Notre Dame shot 48%, made 13 of 31 3-point attempts and had just seven turnovers.

Bacot scored 21 points with a career-high 17 rebounds, Davis added 19 points and Caleb Love 15 for UNC, which shot 49%, going 8 of 22 from the arc.