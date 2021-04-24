Lake Land tops Johnson County in NJCAA finals at CVCC

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II women’s basketball tournament was held this week at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. More than 20 games were played between Tuesday and Saturday, with second-seeded Lake Land College (25-2) defeating fourth-seeded Johnson County Community College (22-2) 53-49 in Saturday night’s national championship game.
Harley Barry and Kamaria Gant scored 14 points apiece to lead Lake Land, with Tresoir Newson adding eight points and eight rebounds. The Lakers made just 30.6% (15 of 49) of their field goals and 26.3% (5 of 19) of their 3-point attempts, but were 18-for-20 (90%) from the free-throw line in the four-point win.
Johnson County’s Kierra Prim led all scorers with 20 points, while Lisa Thomas added eight. Both players came off the bench for the Cavaliers, who shot 36.5% (19 of 52) from the field, 12.5% (1 of 8) from 3-point range and 71.4% (10 of 14) from the free-throw line.
Players on Lake Land's roster include Karrington Krabel, Olivia Niemerg, Joanna Schultz, Harley Barry, Kamaria Gant, Tresoir Newson, Abigayle Weis, Jaelynn Riggleman, Shania Schoonover, Josie Orris, Elizabeth Buescher, Avery Still and Mikayla Sirjord. The Lakers' head coach is David Johnson, and he is assisted by J.R. Hodges and Tom Titus.
The national championship tournament was originally scheduled to be played at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan, but was moved to CVCC due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan. Tarlton Complex was selected as the new host site earlier this month.
Here’s a look at the final scores and leading scorers from the other 25 games in the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament:
TUESDAY’S GAMES
No. 14 Union County 72, No. 3 Kansas City Kansas 69 (Overtime)
Leading scorers: UC – Brianna Mills 22; KCK – Aliyah Myers 21.
No. 6 Parkland 58, No. 11 Muskegon 37
Leading scorers: P – Naomi McDaniel 17; M – Tanae Hamer 16.
No. 10 USC Salkehatchie 74, No. 7 Arkansas State Mid-South 68
Leading scorers: USCS – Mariah Igus 23; ASMS – Keiana Delaney 24.
No. 2 Lake Land 75, No. 15 Lackawanna 53
Leading scorers: LL – Tresoir Newson 14; L – Jamiya Eaddy 12.
No. 1 Kirkwood 63, No. 16 North Platte 28
Leading scorers: K – Tasia Jordan 10; NP – Jalyn Reagans 8.
No. 8 Illinois Central 77, No. 9 Pima 67
Leading scorers: IC – Derria Edwards 22; P – Fama Thiam 18.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
No. 4 Johnson County 86, No. 13 Grand Rapids 49
Leading scorers: JC – Jaylen Townsend 24; GR – Eurasia Green-Boyd 13.
No. 12 Iowa Central advances when No. 5 Iowa Central is unable to participate.
No. 3 Kansas City Kansas 68, No. 11 Muskegon 47
Leading scorers: KCK – Aysia Arrowood 15; M – Julia Tierman 14.
No. 6 Parkland 50, No. 14 Union County 40
Leading scorers: P – Mady Harper 12; UC – Aliyah Williams, Kendra Lawrence and Tatiana Bruno 7.
No. 2 Lake Land 61, No. 10 USC Salkehatchie 55
Leading scorers: LL – Kamaria Gant 13; USCS – Mariah Igus 18.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
No. 7 Arkansas State Mid-South 76, No. 15 Lackawanna 73 (Overtime)
Leading scorers: ASMS – Meleanna Williams 23; L – Jamiya Eaddy, Briel Herbert and Nya Morris 16.
No. 9 Pima 69, No. 16 North Platte 58
Leading scorers: P – Fama Thiam and Sierra Mich'l 15; NP – Kayla Pope 20.
No. 10 USC Salkehatchie 82, No. 14 Union County 62
Leading scorers: USCS – Kaia Simpson 22; UC – Samira Sargent 15.
No. 8 Illinois Central 51, No. 1 Kirkwood 40
Leading scorers: IC – Kayla Gordon 19; K – Ashley Tull 8.
No. 4 Johnson County 63, No. 12 Iowa Central 60
Leading scorers: JC – Jaylen Townsend 19; IC – Carley West 22.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
No. 7 Arkansas State Mid-South 67, No. 3 Kansas City Kansas 62
Leading scorers: ASMS – Cierra Penn 20; KCK – Faith Putz 12.
No. 9 Pima 78, No. 13 Grand Rapids 64
Leading scorers: P – Fama Thiam 19; GR – Shonyah Hawkins 14.
No. 1 Kirkwood 50, No. 12 Iowa Central 45
Leading scorers: K – Ashley Tull 13; IC – Isabell West 14.
No. 2 Lake Land 68, No. 6 Parkland 47
Leading scorers: LL – Kamaria Gant 17; P – Naomi McDaniel 22.
No. 4 Johnson County 69, No. 8 Illinois Central 56
Leading scorers: JC – Presley Barton 16; IC – Kayla Gordon 14.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Seventh-Place Game
No. 7 Arkansas State Mid-South 65, No. 9 Pima 47
Leading scorers: ASMS – Keiana Delaney and Ashley Pegue 15; P – Sierra Mich'l 11.
Fifth-Place Game
No. 1 Kirkwood 84, No. 10 USC Salkehatchie 78
Leading scorers: K – Kemara Watson 17; USCS – Mariah Igus 25.
Third-Place Game
No. 6 Parkland 54, No. 8 Illinois Central 50
Leading scorers: P – Peyton Crowe 16; IC – Kayla Gordon 11.