Lake Land tops Johnson County in NJCAA finals at CVCC

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II women’s basketball tournament was held this week at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. More than 20 games were played between Tuesday and Saturday, with second-seeded Lake Land College (25-2) defeating fourth-seeded Johnson County Community College (22-2) 53-49 in Saturday night’s national championship game.

Harley Barry and Kamaria Gant scored 14 points apiece to lead Lake Land, with Tresoir Newson adding eight points and eight rebounds. The Lakers made just 30.6% (15 of 49) of their field goals and 26.3% (5 of 19) of their 3-point attempts, but were 18-for-20 (90%) from the free-throw line in the four-point win.

Johnson County’s Kierra Prim led all scorers with 20 points, while Lisa Thomas added eight. Both players came off the bench for the Cavaliers, who shot 36.5% (19 of 52) from the field, 12.5% (1 of 8) from 3-point range and 71.4% (10 of 14) from the free-throw line.

Players on Lake Land's roster include Karrington Krabel, Olivia Niemerg, Joanna Schultz, Harley Barry, Kamaria Gant, Tresoir Newson, Abigayle Weis, Jaelynn Riggleman, Shania Schoonover, Josie Orris, Elizabeth Buescher, Avery Still and Mikayla Sirjord. The Lakers' head coach is David Johnson, and he is assisted by J.R. Hodges and Tom Titus.