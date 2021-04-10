 Skip to main content
L-R's Prall nabs All-SAC volleyball accolades again
L-R's Prall nabs All-SAC volleyball accolades again

  • Updated
Taylor Prall

Lenoir-Rhyne's Taylor Prall, 4, serves one up in a file photo from earlier this season. The senior was a First Team All-South Atlantic Conference selection for the second straight season after averaging a league-leading 4.88 kills per set for the Bears this spring.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne senior volleyball player Taylor Prall earned her second straight First Team All-South Atlantic Conference selection when the conference announced its award winners on Thursday morning.

Prall finished with a SAC-leading 4.88 kills per set in seven matches, nearly a whole kill per set ahead of the second-place finisher in the league. She also notched her 1,000th career kill this season, becoming the 10th player in program history to reach that mark.

For the year, Prall had 117 kills and a .256 hitting percentage. She also notched 73 digs to go with four double-doubles.

2021 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL

First Team

Taylor Prall, Lenoir-Rhyne

Shannon Kasprak, Wingate

Sophie Schaff, Wingate

Megan Oldenburger, Carson-Newman

Natasha Bannister, Newberry

Maya Learmonth, Anderson

Casey Tarvin, Queens

Ully Martins, Mars Hill 

Second Team

Jana Cuk, Mars Hill

Reese Blackley, Wingate

Regan Duty, Anderson

Madison Roy, Anderson

Logan Witt, Queens

Erin Edwards, Carson-Newman

Zoe Dinkins, Newberry

Courtney Niesen, Wingate

Honorable Mention

Tabitha Wheeler, Anderson

JayCee Jones, Queens 

Peyton Gash, Tusculum

Brooke Farley, Queens

Gabriela Abreu, Lincoln Memorial

Yileen Ng He, Lincoln Memorial

Vanessa Blas, Limestone

Emily Everton, Coker

All-Freshman

Tabitha Wheeler, Anderson

Taylor Hall, Newberry

Peyton Gash, Tusculum

Hayden Barton, Carson-Newman

Lorna Stacherski, Wingate

Cassidy Farley, Virginia-Wise

Player of the Year

Shannon Kasprak, Wingate

Freshman of the Year

Tabitha Wheeler, Anderson

Coach of the Year

Todd Hay, Anderson

