L-R's Prall nabs All-SAC volleyball accolades again

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne senior volleyball player Taylor Prall earned her second straight First Team All-South Atlantic Conference selection when the conference announced its award winners on Thursday morning.
Prall finished with a SAC-leading 4.88 kills per set in seven matches, nearly a whole kill per set ahead of the second-place finisher in the league. She also notched her 1,000th career kill this season, becoming the 10th player in program history to reach that mark.
For the year, Prall had 117 kills and a .256 hitting percentage. She also notched 73 digs to go with four double-doubles.
2021 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL
First Team
Taylor Prall, Lenoir-Rhyne
Shannon Kasprak, Wingate
Sophie Schaff, Wingate
Megan Oldenburger, Carson-Newman
Natasha Bannister, Newberry
Maya Learmonth, Anderson
Casey Tarvin, Queens
Ully Martins, Mars Hill
Second Team
Jana Cuk, Mars Hill
Reese Blackley, Wingate
Regan Duty, Anderson
Madison Roy, Anderson
Logan Witt, Queens
Erin Edwards, Carson-Newman
Zoe Dinkins, Newberry
Courtney Niesen, Wingate
Honorable Mention
Tabitha Wheeler, Anderson
JayCee Jones, Queens
Peyton Gash, Tusculum
Brooke Farley, Queens
Gabriela Abreu, Lincoln Memorial
Yileen Ng He, Lincoln Memorial
Vanessa Blas, Limestone
Emily Everton, Coker
All-Freshman
Tabitha Wheeler, Anderson
Taylor Hall, Newberry
Peyton Gash, Tusculum
Hayden Barton, Carson-Newman
Lorna Stacherski, Wingate
Cassidy Farley, Virginia-Wise
Player of the Year