L-R's Prall nabs All-SAC volleyball accolades again

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne senior volleyball player Taylor Prall earned her second straight First Team All-South Atlantic Conference selection when the conference announced its award winners on Thursday morning.

Prall finished with a SAC-leading 4.88 kills per set in seven matches, nearly a whole kill per set ahead of the second-place finisher in the league. She also notched her 1,000th career kill this season, becoming the 10th player in program history to reach that mark.