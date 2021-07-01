L-R's Pate receives promotion from D2 ADA

Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate has been promoted to 1st Vice President for the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Board of Directors.

Pate, who just completed her fifth year at L-R, had served as a D2 ADA officer over the past two years before earning the promotion to 1st Vice President.

In her career, Pate has served for five years as a mentor in the D2 ADA Women's and Minorities Mentorship Program. Pate's experience also includes over 10 years of active involvement with numerous athletic committees and organizations.

Pate has served on the National Association of Collegiate Director of Athletics (NACDA) Executive Committee since the spring 2019. Additionally, she recently served on the NCAA DII Enforcement Task Force and was previously a representative on the NCAA Division II Legislative Committee, Chair of the Division II Interpretation Subcommittee, Vice Chair of the NCAA Division II Membership Committee and a member of the NCAA Diversity and Inclusion Fellows Design Team.