L-R's Pate receives promotion from D2 ADA

Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate has been promoted to 1st Vice President for the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Board of Directors.
Pate, who just completed her fifth year at L-R, had served as a D2 ADA officer over the past two years before earning the promotion to 1st Vice President.
In her career, Pate has served for five years as a mentor in the D2 ADA Women's and Minorities Mentorship Program. Pate's experience also includes over 10 years of active involvement with numerous athletic committees and organizations.
Pate has served on the National Association of Collegiate Director of Athletics (NACDA) Executive Committee since the spring 2019. Additionally, she recently served on the NCAA DII Enforcement Task Force and was previously a representative on the NCAA Division II Legislative Committee, Chair of the Division II Interpretation Subcommittee, Vice Chair of the NCAA Division II Membership Committee and a member of the NCAA Diversity and Inclusion Fellows Design Team.
Pate has brought dynamic growth to L-R Athletics in her first five years. Numerous facility upgrades have taken place, including a $3.2 million state-of-the-art weight room/Bears Club Pavilion, new outdoor track installation, fully turfed baseball field, grandstands at Moretz Sports Athletic Complex, renovation of the indoor practice gym, multiple locker room renovations and a renovation to Shuford Gymnasium that is currently underway. Additionally, Pate has renovated the Shuford Gym lobby and installed a video board at the baseball field.
The Bears have reached unmatched athletic and academic success during Pate's tenure. L-R finished higher than ever in the Echols Cup standings in 2018-19, finishing in second place for the first time in school history. The men's lacrosse team reached the national championship this past spring, while 16 teams have won conference championships and 33 players have been named All-Americans.
Academically, the Bears have posted a department-best 3.52 GPA with all teams recording a team GPA of at least 3.0 in 2019-20, and L-R has also set a record for most student-athletes on the D2CCA Academic Achievement list. The Bears also rank in the top 10 in the nation in terms of community service hours and a school-record seven student-athletes were named Academic All-Americans last year.