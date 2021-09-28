 Skip to main content
L-R's Louba nabs SAC weekly honor
L-R's Louba nabs SAC weekly honor

  • Updated
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week on Monday for games played during the fourth week of the 2021 season. In addition to UVA Wise freshman running back Jaevon Gillespie and Newberry junior punter Gibson Marsh earning SAC offensive and special teams player of week, respectively, Lenoir-Rhyne defensive tackle Dan Louba became the first Bears football player to receive a weekly honor from the conference this season.

A senior from Harrisburg, Louba led the 17th-ranked Bears to a 31-16 home win over Mars Hill this past Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 280-pounder tied an L-R record with four sacks, including three in the first half.

Louba also broke up two passes, recovered a fumble and had six tackles. He finished the contest with 3.5 tackles for loss for a total of 21 yards.

After moving up to No. 16 in the latest American Football Coaches Association national poll, L-R visits UVA Wise on Saturday at 2 p.m.

