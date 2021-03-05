 Skip to main content
L-R's Gunn, Simmons, Bradford and Harman receive All-SAC honors
  2021-03-05
The South Atlantic Conference announced its all-conference teams for men’s and women’s basketball for 2020-21 earlier this week. On the men’s side, Lenoir-Rhyne’s R.J. Gunn landed on the All-SAC First Team and fellow seniors Darius Simmons (All-SAC Second Team) and Davion Bradford (SAC Defensive Player of the Year) were also honored, while the Bears’ Emily Harman received SAC Freshman of the Year honors in women’s hoops.

Gunn became the first L-R player to repeat as a first team selection since Reggie Bratton in 2006-07 after averaging 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Simmons was named to the second team after being an honorable mention selection a season ago, averaging 18 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc this season.

Bradford was a pest defensively, becoming the first player in program history to earn defensive player of the year recognition. He had at least one steal in all but one game this season and had multiple steals on nine different occasions, including a season-high four steals against Wingate on Jan. 20.

As for Harman, she was the third L-R player to win freshman of the year honors and the first since Amber Holt in 2006-07 (Maya Grady was the other in 1999-2000). She finished the season ninth in the conference in scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 per game) and fourth in assists (4.1 per game) while also recording the seventh-most steals per game at 1.8.

The L-R men finished 9-7 overall and 8-6 in SAC play during the 2020-21 season, losing to nationally ranked Queens 88-67 in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Thursday in Charlotte. The Bears advanced to the semifinals by defeating Newberry 81-70 on the road in Monday’s quarterfinal round.

The L-R women were 6-14 overall and 6-12 in SAC play this season, falling by a 63-49 final at Limestone in the first round of the conference tournament last Saturday. The Bears won their final two regular-season games before losing in the opening round of the SAC tournament.

2020-21 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Men’s

Trenton Gibson, Tusculum

Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial

Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry

R.J. Gunn, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jarren Cottingham, Wingate

Cameron Whiteside, UVa Wise

Women’s

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

Maddie Sutton, Tusculum

Caitlyn Ross, UVa Wise

Kalee Johnson, UVa Wise

Bryanna Troutman, Wingate

Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman

SECOND TEAM

Men’s

Cameron Henry, Lincoln Memorial

Kenny Dye, Queens

Gavin Rains, Queens

TJ Brown, Newberry

Darius Simmons, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jamari Smith, Queens

Women’s

De'Ja Marshall, Mars Hill

Addison Byrd, Carson-Newman

Quin Byrd, Limestone

Shemya Stanback, Catawba

Samantha Michel, Anderson

Reagan McCray, Limestone

HONORABLE MENTION

Men’s

Tripp Davis, Carson-Newman

Francis Sio, Wingate

Marcus Burwell, Catawba

Crosby James II, Anderson

James West IV, Tusculum

Luke Brenegan, Carson-Newman

Women’s

Haleigh Hatfield, Wingate

Nia Vanzant, UVa Wise

Jalia Arnwine, Tusculum

Brianna Dixon, Tusculum

Lauren Flowers, Lincoln Memorial

Skylar Boshears, Carson-Newman

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Men’s

Ren Dyer, Carson-Newman

Inady Legiste, Tusculum

AJ McKee, Queens

Isayah Owens, Limestone

Bernard Pelote, Catawba

Women’s

Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne

Reagan Kargo, Limestone

Peyton Davis, Wingate

Payton Cronen, Newberry

Amari Davis, Queens

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Men’s

Trenton Gibson, Tusculum

Women’s

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Men’s

Ren Dyer, Carson-Newman

Women’s

Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Men’s

Davion Bradford, Lenoir-Rhyne

Women’s

Samantha Michel, Anderson

COACH OF THE YEAR

Men’s

Chuck Benson, Carson-Newman

Women’s

Jamie Cluesman, UVa Wise

