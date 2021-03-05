L-R's Gunn, Simmons, Bradford and Harman receive All-SAC honors

The South Atlantic Conference announced its all-conference teams for men’s and women’s basketball for 2020-21 earlier this week. On the men’s side, Lenoir-Rhyne’s R.J. Gunn landed on the All-SAC First Team and fellow seniors Darius Simmons (All-SAC Second Team) and Davion Bradford (SAC Defensive Player of the Year) were also honored, while the Bears’ Emily Harman received SAC Freshman of the Year honors in women’s hoops.
Gunn became the first L-R player to repeat as a first team selection since Reggie Bratton in 2006-07 after averaging 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Simmons was named to the second team after being an honorable mention selection a season ago, averaging 18 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc this season.
Bradford was a pest defensively, becoming the first player in program history to earn defensive player of the year recognition. He had at least one steal in all but one game this season and had multiple steals on nine different occasions, including a season-high four steals against Wingate on Jan. 20.
As for Harman, she was the third L-R player to win freshman of the year honors and the first since Amber Holt in 2006-07 (Maya Grady was the other in 1999-2000). She finished the season ninth in the conference in scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 per game) and fourth in assists (4.1 per game) while also recording the seventh-most steals per game at 1.8.
The L-R men finished 9-7 overall and 8-6 in SAC play during the 2020-21 season, losing to nationally ranked Queens 88-67 in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Thursday in Charlotte. The Bears advanced to the semifinals by defeating Newberry 81-70 on the road in Monday’s quarterfinal round.
The L-R women were 6-14 overall and 6-12 in SAC play this season, falling by a 63-49 final at Limestone in the first round of the conference tournament last Saturday. The Bears won their final two regular-season games before losing in the opening round of the SAC tournament.
2020-21 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Men’s
Trenton Gibson, Tusculum
Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial
Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry
R.J. Gunn, Lenoir-Rhyne
Jarren Cottingham, Wingate
Cameron Whiteside, UVa Wise
Women’s
Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman
Maddie Sutton, Tusculum
Caitlyn Ross, UVa Wise
Kalee Johnson, UVa Wise
Bryanna Troutman, Wingate
Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman
SECOND TEAM
Men’s
Cameron Henry, Lincoln Memorial
Kenny Dye, Queens
Gavin Rains, Queens
TJ Brown, Newberry
Darius Simmons, Lenoir-Rhyne
Jamari Smith, Queens
Women’s
De'Ja Marshall, Mars Hill
Addison Byrd, Carson-Newman
Quin Byrd, Limestone
Shemya Stanback, Catawba
Samantha Michel, Anderson
Reagan McCray, Limestone
HONORABLE MENTION
Men’s
Tripp Davis, Carson-Newman
Francis Sio, Wingate
Marcus Burwell, Catawba
Crosby James II, Anderson
James West IV, Tusculum
Luke Brenegan, Carson-Newman
Women’s
Haleigh Hatfield, Wingate
Nia Vanzant, UVa Wise
Jalia Arnwine, Tusculum
Brianna Dixon, Tusculum
Lauren Flowers, Lincoln Memorial
Skylar Boshears, Carson-Newman
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Men’s
Ren Dyer, Carson-Newman
Inady Legiste, Tusculum
AJ McKee, Queens
Isayah Owens, Limestone
Bernard Pelote, Catawba
Women’s
Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne
Reagan Kargo, Limestone
Peyton Davis, Wingate
Payton Cronen, Newberry
Amari Davis, Queens
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Men’s
Trenton Gibson, Tusculum
Women’s
Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Men’s
Ren Dyer, Carson-Newman
Women’s
Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Men’s
Davion Bradford, Lenoir-Rhyne
Women’s
Samantha Michel, Anderson
COACH OF THE YEAR
Men’s
Chuck Benson, Carson-Newman
Women’s
Jamie Cluesman, UVa Wise