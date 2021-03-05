L-R's Gunn, Simmons, Bradford and Harman receive All-SAC honors

The South Atlantic Conference announced its all-conference teams for men’s and women’s basketball for 2020-21 earlier this week. On the men’s side, Lenoir-Rhyne’s R.J. Gunn landed on the All-SAC First Team and fellow seniors Darius Simmons (All-SAC Second Team) and Davion Bradford (SAC Defensive Player of the Year) were also honored, while the Bears’ Emily Harman received SAC Freshman of the Year honors in women’s hoops.

Gunn became the first L-R player to repeat as a first team selection since Reggie Bratton in 2006-07 after averaging 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Simmons was named to the second team after being an honorable mention selection a season ago, averaging 18 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc this season.

Bradford was a pest defensively, becoming the first player in program history to earn defensive player of the year recognition. He had at least one steal in all but one game this season and had multiple steals on nine different occasions, including a season-high four steals against Wingate on Jan. 20.