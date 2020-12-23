L-R's Dickinson earns preseason honor

Lenoir-Rhyne senior Eric Dickinson has been named the US Lacrosse Magazine Preseason Attackman of the Year, as announced by the publication on Tuesday afternoon. Dickinson is the program's all-time leader in career points (225) and goals scored (156) and had 38 points through seven games in 2020.

Dickinson and the Bears were headed for big things in 2020 before the season was prematurely halted. The Bears ended the year ranked No. 5 in the nation and were coming off a pair of wins over top-five opponents the week before the season ended. Dickinson became the South Atlantic Conference's all-time leader in goals scored and points during the 2020 campaign and will look to build on those numbers in his final season with the Bears.