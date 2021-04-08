 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
L-R's Cascon, Fernandez among SAC's top men's soccer players
0 comments

L-R's Cascon, Fernandez among SAC's top men's soccer players

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University midfielder Victor Cascon was voted as the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, while Bears defender Dani Fernandez was named the SAC Defensive Player of the Year. Carson-Newman midfielder Theo Hardenby Öhrwall was named Freshman of the Year and Mars Hill head coach Gregg Munn was voted as the Coach of the Year, the conference announced earlier this week.

Cascon, a senior from Salamanca, Spain, scored four goals and recorded three assists for 11 points to lead the Bears to a 4-0-1 record during the regular season. Thanks to his efforts, Lenoir-Rhyne captured the No. 2 seed in the SAC Men’s Soccer Spring Tournament, which is ongoing. Cascon finished the season second in goals, second in assists, and had two game-winning goals in five matches. He was named SAC Offensive Player of the Week on March 10.

Fernandez, a junior from Madrid, Spain, anchored a Bears defense that allowed just four goals in five regular-season matches and had a 0.64 goals against average. Marking the top offensive threats from each team, he was a force along the backline for the Bears. Fernandez was named SAC AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week on March 10.

Öhrwall, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, made an immediate impact on the pitch for the Eagles. He scored three goals, had five assists, and earned 11 points in eight regular-season matches. He also scored a game-winner for the Eagles and was named SAC AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week on February 17.

Munn led his Lions to a 3-2-2 record during the regular season and a No. 6 seed in the SAC Men’s Soccer Spring Tournament. Goalkeeper Brennan Whalen was named SAC AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week twice and his team scored eight goals with eight assists in eight games.

Joining Cascon, Fernandez and Öhrwall on the All-SAC First Team were forwards Sebastian Bertilsson of Mars Hill, Felipe Mendonca of Queens, Thaylan Silva of Carson-Newman and Soren Nygaard of Wingate.

The first team midfielders were Mikkel Fahlen Brunn of Wingate and Carles Montoliu Lobo of Lenoir-Rhyne.

On defense, Owen Marshall, Niclas Wittur and Devin Scully of Wingate were named to the first team, while Carson-Newman’s Bram Kaarsgaren was named the first team goalkeeper.

Note: Look for the players representing Lenoir-Rhyne on the All-SAC women's soccer team in Saturday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

2021 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE MEN'S SOCCER

First Team

F – Sebastian Bertilsson, Mars Hill

F – Felipe Mendonca, Queens

F – Thaylan Silva, Carson-Newman

F – Soren Nygaard, Wingate

MF – Victor Cascon, Lenoir-Rhyne

MF – Mikkel Fahlen Bruun, Wingate

MF – Carles Montoliu lobo, Lenoir-Rhyne

MF – Theo Hardenby Öhrwall, Carson-Newman

D – Owen Marshall, Wingate

D – Niclas Wittur, Wingate

D – Devin Scully, Wingate

D – Dani Fernandez, Lenoir-Rhyne

GK – Bram Kaarsgaren, Carson-Newman

Second Team

F – Tristyn de Laaf, Limestone

F – Alexandre Cox-Ashwood, Anderson

F – Harry Ward, Anderson

F – Harry Whitehead, Carson-Newman

MF – Nic Carsh, Carson-Newman

MF – Pedro Santos, Wingate

MF – David Alvarez, Queens

MF – Greg Evans, Carson-Newman

D – Gordon Zebrowski, Carson-Newman

D – Jeppe Christensen, Mars Hill

D – Oliver Gardner, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Tevin Lessey, Anderson

GK – Juan Basabe, Lenoir-Rhyne

Honorable Mention

F – Keegan Burton, Queens

F – Josiah Ortiz, Limestone

F – Alex Pais Caamano, Limestone

MF – Agustin Ortiz, Anderson

MF – Damien Baltide, Tusculum

MF – Florian Fromholzer, Limestone

MF – Andres Osorio, Anderson

D – Diego Delgado, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Luke Manley, Mars Hill

D – Sebastian Marx, Limestone

D – Andres Cabranes, Limestone

GK – Jens Bergendorff, Wingate

Offensive Player of the Year

Victor Cascon, Lenoir-Rhyne

Defensive Player of the Year

Dani Fernandez, Lenoir-Rhyne

Freshman of the Year

Theo Hardenby Öhrwall, Carson-Newman

Coach of the Year

Gregg Munn, Mars Hill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert