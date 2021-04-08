L-R's Cascon, Fernandez among SAC's top men's soccer players

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University midfielder Victor Cascon was voted as the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, while Bears defender Dani Fernandez was named the SAC Defensive Player of the Year. Carson-Newman midfielder Theo Hardenby Öhrwall was named Freshman of the Year and Mars Hill head coach Gregg Munn was voted as the Coach of the Year, the conference announced earlier this week.

Cascon, a senior from Salamanca, Spain, scored four goals and recorded three assists for 11 points to lead the Bears to a 4-0-1 record during the regular season. Thanks to his efforts, Lenoir-Rhyne captured the No. 2 seed in the SAC Men’s Soccer Spring Tournament, which is ongoing. Cascon finished the season second in goals, second in assists, and had two game-winning goals in five matches. He was named SAC Offensive Player of the Week on March 10.

Fernandez, a junior from Madrid, Spain, anchored a Bears defense that allowed just four goals in five regular-season matches and had a 0.64 goals against average. Marking the top offensive threats from each team, he was a force along the backline for the Bears. Fernandez was named SAC AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week on March 10.