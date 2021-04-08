L-R's Cascon, Fernandez among SAC's top men's soccer players

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University midfielder Victor Cascon was voted as the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, while Bears defender Dani Fernandez was named the SAC Defensive Player of the Year. Carson-Newman midfielder Theo Hardenby Öhrwall was named Freshman of the Year and Mars Hill head coach Gregg Munn was voted as the Coach of the Year, the conference announced earlier this week.
Cascon, a senior from Salamanca, Spain, scored four goals and recorded three assists for 11 points to lead the Bears to a 4-0-1 record during the regular season. Thanks to his efforts, Lenoir-Rhyne captured the No. 2 seed in the SAC Men’s Soccer Spring Tournament, which is ongoing. Cascon finished the season second in goals, second in assists, and had two game-winning goals in five matches. He was named SAC Offensive Player of the Week on March 10.
Fernandez, a junior from Madrid, Spain, anchored a Bears defense that allowed just four goals in five regular-season matches and had a 0.64 goals against average. Marking the top offensive threats from each team, he was a force along the backline for the Bears. Fernandez was named SAC AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week on March 10.
Öhrwall, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, made an immediate impact on the pitch for the Eagles. He scored three goals, had five assists, and earned 11 points in eight regular-season matches. He also scored a game-winner for the Eagles and was named SAC AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week on February 17.
Munn led his Lions to a 3-2-2 record during the regular season and a No. 6 seed in the SAC Men’s Soccer Spring Tournament. Goalkeeper Brennan Whalen was named SAC AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week twice and his team scored eight goals with eight assists in eight games.
Joining Cascon, Fernandez and Öhrwall on the All-SAC First Team were forwards Sebastian Bertilsson of Mars Hill, Felipe Mendonca of Queens, Thaylan Silva of Carson-Newman and Soren Nygaard of Wingate.
The first team midfielders were Mikkel Fahlen Brunn of Wingate and Carles Montoliu Lobo of Lenoir-Rhyne.
On defense, Owen Marshall, Niclas Wittur and Devin Scully of Wingate were named to the first team, while Carson-Newman’s Bram Kaarsgaren was named the first team goalkeeper.
Note: Look for the players representing Lenoir-Rhyne on the All-SAC women's soccer team in Saturday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
2021 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE MEN'S SOCCER
First Team
F – Sebastian Bertilsson, Mars Hill
F – Felipe Mendonca, Queens
F – Thaylan Silva, Carson-Newman
F – Soren Nygaard, Wingate
MF – Victor Cascon, Lenoir-Rhyne
MF – Mikkel Fahlen Bruun, Wingate
MF – Carles Montoliu lobo, Lenoir-Rhyne
MF – Theo Hardenby Öhrwall, Carson-Newman
D – Owen Marshall, Wingate
D – Niclas Wittur, Wingate
D – Devin Scully, Wingate
D – Dani Fernandez, Lenoir-Rhyne
GK – Bram Kaarsgaren, Carson-Newman
Second Team
F – Tristyn de Laaf, Limestone
F – Alexandre Cox-Ashwood, Anderson
F – Harry Ward, Anderson
F – Harry Whitehead, Carson-Newman
MF – Nic Carsh, Carson-Newman
MF – Pedro Santos, Wingate
MF – David Alvarez, Queens
MF – Greg Evans, Carson-Newman
D – Gordon Zebrowski, Carson-Newman
D – Jeppe Christensen, Mars Hill
D – Oliver Gardner, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Tevin Lessey, Anderson
GK – Juan Basabe, Lenoir-Rhyne
Honorable Mention
F – Keegan Burton, Queens
F – Josiah Ortiz, Limestone
F – Alex Pais Caamano, Limestone
MF – Agustin Ortiz, Anderson
MF – Damien Baltide, Tusculum
MF – Florian Fromholzer, Limestone
MF – Andres Osorio, Anderson
D – Diego Delgado, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Luke Manley, Mars Hill
D – Sebastian Marx, Limestone
D – Andres Cabranes, Limestone
GK – Jens Bergendorff, Wingate
Offensive Player of the Year
Victor Cascon, Lenoir-Rhyne
Defensive Player of the Year
Dani Fernandez, Lenoir-Rhyne
Freshman of the Year
Theo Hardenby Öhrwall, Carson-Newman