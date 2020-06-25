L-R's Adkins earns first team Academic All-American honors

Lenoir-Rhyne senior Josh Adkins was named a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) First Team Academic All-American, as announced Wednesday afternoon. A Third Team Academic All-American last year, he becomes the third First Team Academic All-American for the Bears for the 2019-20 athletic season.
Adkins is also the first men's track and field/cross country student-athlete from L-R to ever be named CoSIDA Academic All-American and has now done it twice. Additionally, the senior owns a pair of SAC Elite 20 Awards during his time with the Bears.
The Division II Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America teams program. Despite the cancellation of spring competition during COVID-19, CoSIDA continued its sponsorship of the Academic All-America awards program. Student-athletes were selected based on career statistics.
L-R has placed a school-record seven student-athletes on the CoSIDA Academic All-American team over the course of the 2019-20 season. Adkins joins football players Clayton Horn and Ronnie Clifton, women's soccer player Abigael McGarel, men's tennis player Paul Lenz, softball player Talon LaClair and women's golfer Ainee O'Connor as academic All-Americans this year. The Bears have placed a two-year record of 11 student-athletes on the Academic All-American squads since the start of 2018.
