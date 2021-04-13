L-R women's soccer captures SAC tournament title

CHARLOTTE — For the second time in four days, it took overtime for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team to win a South Atlantic Conference tournament match. Neve Duston registered the match-winner for the Bears in the extra session, lifting them to a 2-1 road victory over Queens in the conference championship contest on Sunday at Queens Sports Complex.

Following a scoreless opening half, Alyssa Edwards put the Royals (7-2-1) on the board first in the 54th minute. However, L-R’s Ria Acton equalized the match thanks to a successful penalty kick in the 76th minute.

From there, Duston’s goal in the 96th minute proved to be the difference. The sophomore scored through three defenders, placing a volley over the Queens goalkeeper for the go-ahead tally.

The win gives the Bears (9-1-1) their first SAC tournament championship since 2012 and represents the third SAC tournament title in program history. Head coach Gary Higgins is now L-R’s all-time winningest women’s soccer coach with 71 victories in six seasons at the helm.