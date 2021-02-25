L-R women top Queens, snap 13-game road losing streak

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tusculum 78, Lenoir-Rhyne 67

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss on the road Wednesday, falling behind 34-31 at halftime before losing by an 11-point final margin. Senior R.J. Gunn had a game- and season-high 28 points on 12-of-22 shooting for the Bears, who also lost 91-80 at Catawba on Monday following a 71-70 home loss to UVa Wise on Feb. 17.

The Bears (8-6, 8-6 SAC) led 58-47 with 8:07 remaining in the second half, but were outscored 31-9 down the stretch. The Pioneers moved to 12-4 both overall and in SAC play following their sixth straight victory.

Gunn scored 14 of L-R’s 31 first-half points and was 6-for-11 from the floor over the initial 20 minutes. He also had eight rebounds, while fellow senior Darius Simmons finished with 14 points.

Tusculum put five players in double figures. James West led the way with 18 points, while Trenton Gibson had 17 points and 12 boards, Brandon Mitchell finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, Keaston Brown tallied 13 points and six assists and Inady Legiste notched 10 points and seven rebounds.

Following a first-round bye in the SAC tournament, L-R travels to Newberry in the quarterfinals on Monday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Tusculum will host the winner of Saturday’s Catawba-Limestone winner in the quarterfinals on Monday at 7:30 p.m.