L-R women snap 4-game losing streak
L-R women snap 4-game losing streak

Emily Harman

Lenoir-Rhyne's Emily Harman, 20, goes for a one-handed shot over Coker's Mariah Mitchem, 4, in a file photo from last Saturday. Harman scored 18 points in the Bears' 62-43 win over Lincoln Memorial on Monday in Harrogate, Tenn.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team ended a four-game losing streak with a 62-43 road victory over Lincoln Memorial on Monday at B. Frank “Tex” Turner Arena. Brandi Hudson had a game-high 19 points to lead the Bears’ offensive attack, while Emily Harman added 18.

Hudson also finished with four rebounds, with Harman notching seven rebounds and six steals to go with eight points and seven boards from Maddie Dillinger. Their efforts helped the Bears (5-10, 4-9 South Atlantic Conference) distance themselves from the Railsplitters (8-7, 6-6), who were paced by 10 points from Lauren Flowers.

Flowers also had four rebounds and four assists for Lincoln Memorial, which dropped its second contest in a row. The victory for L-R was its fifth straight against the Railsplitters, who were held to a season-low point total.

L-R visited Mars Hill on Wednesday before traveling to Tusculum on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial hosted Carson-Newman on Wednesday before entertaining Wingate on Saturday at 2 p.m.

