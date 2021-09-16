L-R women’s soccer shuts out Francis Marion

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team put together a strong performance in its final tune-up before South Atlantic Conference play begins on Saturday. After scoring three goals in their first three matches combined, the Bears found the back of the net twice that many times in a 6-0 home victory over Francis Marion on Wednesday night in Hickory.

L-R (2-0-2) outshot the Patriots 32-5, including a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Bears also registered five corner kicks while holding Francis Marion without a corner.

The Patriots (0-4) entered Wednesday’s contest 6-0-1 all-time against L-R, but couldn’t keep up with the Bears’ offensive attack. Ria Acton and Scarlett Kelly scored two goals apiece for L-R, which also received one goal each from Leonie Proessl and Allie Zueger.

Both of Kelly’s goals were unassisted — the second, which was L-R’s final goal in the 89th minute, came on a penalty kick — while Acton, Evan O’Leary and Louise Berg each had one assist for the Bears. Acton’s second goal came on a PK in the 60th, extending L-R’s lead to 3-0 at the time.

L-R opens SAC play with a home match against Limestone on Saturday at 5 p.m., while Francis Marion travels to Central, South Carolina, to face Southern Wesleyan University in a Conference Carolinas contest. Kickoff between the Patriots and Warriors is also set for 5 p.m. Saturday.