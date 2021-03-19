L-R women’s soccer shuts out Coker

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win over visiting Coker on Thursday at the Pepsi Regional Soccer Complex in Hickory. Three different players scored for the Bears, who earned their ninth straight victory against the Cobras.

The Bears (5-0-1, 3-0-1 South Atlantic Conference) scored their first goal when Scarlett Kelly found the back of the net off an assist from Stephanie Figueiredo in the fifth minute, while a header from Sydney Well, also off an assist from Figueiredo, made it 2-0 at the half. L-R outshot Coker 11-3 over the opening 45 minutes.

L-R’s final goal came in the 89th minute, with Gia Damianakos scoring off Figueiredo’s third assist of the contest. Goalkeeper Grayson Cameron had six saves for the Bears, who earned eight corner kicks as compared to four for Coker (0-4, 0-4)

The Bears visit Catawba next Thursday at 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Coker 1

The 24th-ranked Bears topped the Cobras on Thursday at the Pepsi Regional Soccer Complex in Hickory, scoring two goals in the opening half and one in the second half. Meanwhile, Coker managed its only goal in the second half.