L-R women’s soccer shuts out Coker

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win over visiting Coker on Thursday at the Pepsi Regional Soccer Complex in Hickory. Three different players scored for the Bears, who earned their ninth straight victory against the Cobras.
The Bears (5-0-1, 3-0-1 South Atlantic Conference) scored their first goal when Scarlett Kelly found the back of the net off an assist from Stephanie Figueiredo in the fifth minute, while a header from Sydney Well, also off an assist from Figueiredo, made it 2-0 at the half. L-R outshot Coker 11-3 over the opening 45 minutes.
L-R’s final goal came in the 89th minute, with Gia Damianakos scoring off Figueiredo’s third assist of the contest. Goalkeeper Grayson Cameron had six saves for the Bears, who earned eight corner kicks as compared to four for Coker (0-4, 0-4)
The Bears visit Catawba next Thursday at 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Coker 1
The 24th-ranked Bears topped the Cobras on Thursday at the Pepsi Regional Soccer Complex in Hickory, scoring two goals in the opening half and one in the second half. Meanwhile, Coker managed its only goal in the second half.
Just like Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s squad, the men also had three different players score as the Bears improved to 3-0-1 both overall and in SAC play. Jamie de Manuel scored his first goal of the season for L-R in the seventh minute off shared assists by Victor Cascon and David Sdzuy.
Noel Tiefel extended the Bears’ advantage to 2-0 with under a minute remaining in the opening half, with Benjamin Gnieser recording the assist. L-R held a 12-2 advantage in shots and a 7-1 edge in corner kicks in the first half.
Coker (0-3-1, 0-3-1) scored for the first time this season with just over seven minutes left in the match when Alexander Doulod put in his own rebound. However, L-R’s Sdzuy accounted for the final goal of the match when he scored off an assist from Cascon with 1:08 remaining.
The Bears travel to Catawba next Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Two more Bears earn weekly SAC awards
In addition to the seven Lenoir-Rhyne student-athletes who were reported Thursday as winning weekly awards from the South Atlantic Conference for recent athletic events, two other Bears also received weekly recognition from the conference earlier this week. L-R’s Lauren Rakes collected SAC AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week honors, while Kylie Dahlberg was named the SAC AstroTurf Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Rakes, a sophomore pitcher from Hamptonville, went 2-0 for the Bears last week with wins over Anderson and Queens. She pitched 16 innings overall, striking out 23 while allowing 12 hits and two walks.
Dahlberg, a senior distance runner from Flagler Beach, Florida, competed in the Lenoir-Rhyne Open last week. She placed first in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:47.55 while also finishing first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.92.