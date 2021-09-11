 Skip to main content
L-R women’s soccer earns scoreless tie at Florida Tech
L-R women's soccer earns scoreless tie at Florida Tech

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

MELBOURNE, Fla. — For the second time in three nights, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team played an overtime contest. And for the second time in three nights, the Bears settled for a tie, tying host Florida Tech 0-0 on Friday night at Rick Stottler Field.

The 11th-ranked Bears moved to 1-0-2 on the season, while the fourth-ranked Panthers are now 2-0-1. Neve Duston led L-R with four shots, and goalkeeper Grayson Cameron was credited with nine saves as she recorded her second shutout this fall.

Florida Tech held a 15-13 advantage in shots, while the Bears took seven corner kicks as compared to three for the Panthers. Six yellow cards were handed out during the match, with four of those going to Florida Tech.

L-R hosts Francis Marion on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Florida Tech entertains Colorado School of Mines next Saturday at noon.

